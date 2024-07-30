National Cheesecake Day is just around the corner, and there's no better time to indulge in this creamy, decadent dessert. Whether you prefer classic New York-style or adventurous flavour combinations, many restaurants and bakeries offer a delightful array of options to satisfy your cheesecake cravings. Whether you're a die-hard cheesecake enthusiast or simply looking to explore new flavours, this guide will lead you to the best spots to celebrate National Cheesecake Day in style. These treats are sure to tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more.





Where to find the best cheesecake:

1. The Lodhi Bakery, Delhi

This upscale bakery is renowned for its exquisite pastries and baked goods, and its cheesecake is no exception. The Lodhi Bakery's baked cheesecake is a symphony of flavours and textures, with a creamy centre and a perfectly crumbly base. It's a true indulgence for cheesecake connoisseurs.

Where: The Lodhi, Lodhi Road, Delhi

2. Harajuku Tokyo Cafe, Delhi

Japanese cheesecakes are loved for their airy, creamy and light texture. Taste the best Japanese souffle cheesecake at Harajuku Tokyo after relishing a Japanese meal of delicious sushis and katsu curry. Their Japanese souffle cheesecake is a cloud-like delight, offering a delicate balance of sweetness and tanginess. Pair it with a cup of matcha tea for a truly authentic Japanese dessert experience.

Where: All Harajuku Tokyo Cafe outlets

3. Defence Bakery, Delhi

A Delhi institution since 1962, Defence Bakery has been delighting customers with its classic charm and delicious baked goods. Their cheesecakes are no exception, offering a traditional taste with a modern twist. Be sure to try their blueberry cheesecake or the decadent burnt basque cheesecake.

Where: Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi



4. Big Chill Cakery, Delhi

Big Chill Cakery is everyone's favourite in Delhi. Their cheesecakes are immensely popular along with other desserts. The Big Chill has been the go-to place for Italian food and desserts for decades. Their cakery is equally popular now. With many options like Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake, Cranberry White Chocolate Cheesecake, Mixed Berry Cheesecake, Blueberry Cheesecake and more

All Big Chill Cakery outlets



5. Mitron Cafe:

Indulge in the delightful Biscoff Cheesecake at Mitron Cafe this National Cheesecake Day! Each slice promises a perfect balance of texture and flavour, beginning with a delectable crust made from crushed Biscoff cookies blended with butter to create a buttery, crunchy base. The rich, velvety filling is crafted from the finest cream cheese, sugar, and eggs, with a generous infusion of Biscoff spread, ensuring that every bite is infused with the signature taste of these beloved cookies.

Where: Across all Mitron Cafe outlets





6. Oven Fresh, Pune

Celebrate National Cheesecake Day at Oven Fresh with their exquisite Tender Coconut Cheesecake. This unique creation starts with a delicate crust that perfectly complements the creamy, tropical filling. Made with the freshest tender coconut, luscious cream cheese, and a touch of sweetness, this cheesecake offers a refreshing twist on a classic dessert. Each bite transports you to a tropical paradise, making it a perfect indulgence for the day.

Where: Across All Oven Fresh Outlets

7. The Dessert Therapy, Bombay

The Dessert Therapy in Bandra is a must-visit for cheesecake lovers. Known for its diverse range of flavours and textures, this dessert haven has something to satisfy every craving. Their Lotus Biscoff and Strawberries Cheesecake is a particular standout.

Where: Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai



8. Vamos, Goa

This National Cheesecake Day, delight in the iconic Blueberry Cheesecake at Vamos! This dense and creamy delight boasts a firm texture with a golden-brown crust and a pale yellow centre, presenting a smooth surface with a subtle sheen. Indulge in its rich, tangy flavour, perfectly balancing sweetness and savoury notes with hints of vanilla and lemon, complemented by a subtly caramelised graham cracker crust. Each bite offers a velvety mouthfeel, with a slight firmness on the edges and a creamy centre, making it a timeless dessert that's both rich and refined.

Where: Vagator, Goa



Happy National Cheesecake Day 2024!