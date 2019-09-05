National Nutrition Month: 6 High-Protein Foods You Must Add To Your Diet Today

National Nutrition Month commenced on 1st September. The month aims at educating people about the importance of eating healthy and having a nutritional eating plan in place. Human body needs energy to function and sustain, what we eat helps fuel our body. In a bid to lose quick kilos, we often take many impulsive decisions. But here's a secret, most fad diets that are often not sustainable. For sustainable weight loss, you need to have a balanced diet. Dietary protein plays a crucial role in healthy weight management, in addition to that, it also helps build muscle and improve hair growth. There are many natural sources of protein lying in your kitchen pantry.











Here are some rich sources of dietary protein you must include in your diet today:

1. Milk





A tall glass of milk is replete with a bevy of nutrients. It is rich in B vitamins, calcium, magnesium and protein. If a plain glass of milk bores you, you can always blend a few fruits with it and enjoy your own homemade milkshake.





2. Eggs

Eggs are touted to be the best source of bio-available protein. This means that your body is able to assimilate protein better out of eggs. Eggs are super versatile too you can cook a host of dishes using eggs. Omelettes, scrambled eggs, egg curry, egg sandwich - there are options galore!





3. Fish





Fish, especially salmon and tuna, makes for a great source of lean protein. Chicken is also a good source of lean protein, which is said to be a ‘good' kind of protein for weight loss. Red meat is also rich in protein, but it is also very high in fats.





4. Almonds





A handful of almonds are not only good for your brain, but they can also do wonders for your overall protein intake. It is best to consume almonds raw and soaked in water.





5. Broccoli





The green veggie is a rage in the world of health and nutrition. Broccoli is a good source of vitamin K, C, folic acid and potassium. It also contains decent amount of protein.





6. Moong Dal





Moong dal is an excellent source of plant-based protein. However, be mindful of the way you prepare dal. Do not make your tadka fat-laden. A light moong dal soup, or moong dal sprout salads are excellent for weight loss.





Include these foods in your high-protein diet and see the impact yourself.







