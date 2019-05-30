Flaxseed Milk: Nutrition Facts About Non-Dairy Flax Milk And How To Make It At Home

Flaxseed Milk or flax milk is another plant-based milk that vegans may want to try

Milks derived from animals are facing a tough competition from a growing range of dairy-free alternatives. The growth in the number of vegans has ensured that food manufacturers have started looking at tapping into this market by selling plant-based milks. Some of the most common dairy-free milks include soy milk, almond milk, cashew milk and coconut milk. All these milk alternatives are good for those suffering from lactose intolerance, as well as those who frequently complain about digestive troubles after consuming dairy. Lately, even seeds have started being turned into milk-like drinks, to help them with healthier alternatives and one of these milks is flaxseed milk.





Flaxseed Milk Nutrition

Flaxseed milk or flax milk is a low-calorie low-fat alternative for dairy milks and it may be suited for people who are looking to ditch dairy products for any reason. Flaxseeds are tiny, brownish shiny seeds that can be consumed raw or roasted and consumed in combination with other seeds and nuts. Flaxseeds can be added to trail mixes, desserts and drinks, and can also be turned into flours to create gluten-free goodies. Now even non-dairy milk derived from flaxseeds has also gained popularity. Although your nearest supermarket may also have a stock of this unique non-dairy milk, you can even make it at home very easily.





The accurate nutrition facts of flax milk may vary with brand, but in general this non-dairy milk is fortified with healthy fats and carbs, a range of vitamins and essential minerals like potassium, calcium, iron and magnesium.





How Flaxseed Milk Is Made | How To Flax Milk At Home

Flax milk may be prepared by mixing cold-pressed flaxseed oil with filtered water or blending flaxseeds with water on high speed for several minutes. Blending flaxseeds with water on high speed helps integrate the powdered flaxseeds with water well and acquire a milky look and feel. The mixture is blended on high speed in several two or three-minute long intervals. It is important to allow the mixture to rest in between blending. The liquid is then allowed to pass through a fine sieve or cheesecloth to remove the fibrous residue. This is why flax milk will have less fibre as compared to the seeds, but then that may be true for all nut and seed milks.





A lot of people nowadays may believe that switching over from dairy to non-dairy milk alternatives is a 'healthy practice'. This may be a misconception and it is recommended that you contact a certified nutritionist or a dietitian to get your facts in order. Generally, non-dairy milks like flax milk are preferred by people who suffer from dairy milk allergies or lactose intolerance, or by those who have been advised to switch to a vegan diet to deal with certain specific health issues.







