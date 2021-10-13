During Navaratri, we skip many of our routine food items. Despite that, the sattvic meal we follow in these nine days is brimming with all kinds of oh-so-delicious recipes. Whether you make food from singhare ka atta, samai ke chawal, or even rajgira, there is no end to what all one can experiment with. So, to add on to the list of yummy and light sattvic meals, today, we bring you a new and lip-smacking recipe of kuttu Dahi Bhalla that is a must-try! Dahi Bhalla is a popular street snack dish that most of us love to indulge in. It filled with the goodness of fried bhalla and yoghurt, spices and chutneys. But to make it Navaratri friendly here we make the regular bhalla from kuttu!





With Navaratri coming towards an end, this dish is perfect for marking the occasion and for sharing something delicious with friends and family. The Kuttu Dahi Bhalla has minimum ingredients and can be prepared in just 20 minutes. So, the next time you feel hungry or want to surprise someone with a mouth-watering recipe, try this delicious vrat friendly Dahi Bhalla.

Navaratri 2021: How To Make Kuttu Dahi Bhalla | Kuttu Dahi Bhalla Recipe:

To make this dish, first, make the batter with kuttu ka atta, potato, green chilli, fresh coriander and salt. Next, make small balls of the mixture and fry in oil on a low flame. Once cooked, soak them in cold water and keep them aside. Whisk curd and sugar together, gradually adding black pepper, roasted cumin and salt. Remove the kuttu balls from water and squeeze them gently while draining excess water. Place them in a platter or bowl and pour the sweetened yoghurt on the top. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and fresh coriander and serve cold.





For the full recipe of kuttu Dahi Bhalla, click here.





Make this yummy delight, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!










