If you're a fan of bold flavours and vibrant street food, then Masala Tawa Pulao is a dish that deserves a spot on your table. Originating from the bustling streets of Mumbai, this dish is a flavour-packed, spicy rice preparation that makes excellent use of everyday ingredients. Made on a flat griddle or "tawa", this pulao brings the drama and delight of Indian street food right into your kitchen. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page 'sheetalkitchen' and we think it's a must-try.





How To Make Masala Tawa Pulao I Masala Tawa Pulao Recipe

To begin this dish, start by washing and soaking your rice for about 20 minutes. This helps the grains cook evenly and remain fluffy. In a large pan or tawa, heat some oil and temper it with whole spices like cumin seeds, black peppercorns, cloves, cardamom, and a bay leaf. This forms the base of the flavourful masala.

Once the spices release their aroma, add finely chopped onions and saute them until golden brown. Stir in fresh tomatoes along with ginger-garlic paste and cook until the tomatoes soften and the mixture becomes rich and slightly tangy. Now it's time to add the dry spices - turmeric powder for colour, red chilli powder for heat, cumin powder and coriander powder for earthy depth, and salt to taste.





Toss in the chopped vegetables like diced potatoes, sliced French beans, carrots and green peas. Saute them for a few minutes to absorb the masala flavours. Then drain your soaked rice and add it to the pan. Mix everything gently so the rice is well coated in the masala and veggies. Drizzle a spoonful of ghee over the top, which enhances the aroma and richness of the dish. Add water in proportion to the rice and let it cook with the lid covered for about 10 minutes on a low flame, or until the rice is perfectly done. Fluff it up gently before serving.





Watch the complete recipe video here:

Different Ways to Make Pulao

While this street-style version has a strong and spicy flavour, there are several other delightful variations of pulao across Indian kitchens. A simple vegetable pulao uses fewer spices and is milder in flavour, making it ideal for kids and light dinners. You could also try paneer pulao, where cubes of fried paneer add protein and richness. For a South Indian twist, coconut milk can be used instead of water to cook the rice, infusing it with a creamy sweetness.





There's also Kashmiri pulao recipe, which is lightly spiced and garnished with fried nuts and dried fruits, offering a sweet and savoury contrast. For meat lovers, chicken or mutton pulao adds heartiness, with the meat cooked along with the rice for a deep, comforting flavour.

Best Side Dishes for Masala Tawa Pulao

Masala Tawa Pulao pairs wonderfully with a variety of side dishes. A cooling cucumber or boondi raita helps balance the heat of the masala. Tangy green chutney or mint chutney brings freshness and contrast. A spoonful of mango or lemon pickle on the side can enhance the overall experience with a punch of acidity. If you prefer a more indulgent meal, pair it with a creamy dal makhani or a simple kadhi for a complete North Indian spread.





Whichever way you serve it, this street-style masala tawa pulao is sure to be a crowd-pleaser and a repeat request at the dinner table.