Navratri 2018: 9 Best Navratri Thalis and Deals You Can Explore in Delhi-NCR

Navratri are finally here. It is that time of the year when people from north India indulge in spiritual prayers and fasting in order to seek blessings from Goddess Durga. But, while observing fasts, one has to follow a list of dos and don'ts, especially when it comes to food content. Therefore, keeping a fast may become a little monotonous, as you're eating the same type of food all the nine days of Navratri. But, not anymore! We have rounded up some of the amazing, unbeatable deals on Navratri Thali in Delhi NCR for you. So, take your pick from these nine incredible restaurants and celebrate your Navratri lunch or dinner by eating out with your family.

1. Sanadige

Are you tired of having the same vrat-friendly dishes during Navratri? If yes, then let your tongue not compromise during this festive season and try the special satvik Navratri thali at Sanadige. Their thali includes many enticing vrat-friendly dishes, including jeera aloo, khatte meethe kaddu, aloo tamatar ki sabzi, samak eice, kuttu ki puri, pomegranate raita, and sabudana khichdi.

When: 18th to 26th March 2018; 12:30PM to 3:30PM and 6:30PM to 11:30PM

Where: 22/48, Commercial Centre, Malcha Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Cost: INR 1399 (all inclusive)

2. Paatra

Navratri is the season of fasting and feasting is here, and there's no better place to celebrate it, but at Paatra! The food here is cooked with the freshest of ingredients, loaded with nutrition and is totally vrat-friendly. Try their 'vrat ka khana', made in their 100% vegetarian kitchen, to celebrate these auspicious days of Navratri. The items in their thali include kutu paranthas, sabudana khichdi and more.

When: 18th to 26th March 2018; 12:30 pm to 2:45PM and 7:30PM to 11:30 pm

Where: Paatra, Jaypee Vasant Continental, New Delhi

Cost: INR 1049 (all inclusive)

3. Daniell's Tavern, The Imperial

Feasting on vrat-friendly food during Navratri was never this interesting, especially if you plan to dine at Daniell's Tavern at The Imperial. The restaurant brings you a satvik cuisine in a traditional thali for a satiating dining experience. Their chefs have put together many delightful offerings in their special vrat thali, including sabudana khichdi, chironji ki dal, kabab-e-kela, khire ka pakoda and makhana kheer, for you to devour a wholesome meal.

When: 18th to 26th March 2018; 6:30PM to 11:45PM

Where: The Imperial Janpath Lane, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Cost: INR 2500 per person (all inclusive)



4. Ssence

Celebrate these 9 days of festive bliss at Ssence with their Navratri special menu. Choose from sumptuous delicacies like kuttu parantha, kacche kele and cottage cheese koftey, sabudana tehri and mewe lauki aur makhane ki kheer. But, if you are confused what to order, simply go for their Navratri special thali.

When: 18th March to 25th March, 2018; 12:30PM to 3:00PM and 7:30PM to 11:00PM

Where: Ssence, The Suryaa, New Friends Colony

Cost: INR 850 per person (all inclusive) for thali.



5. Roseate Hotels & Resorts

DEL and Kiyan are the restaurants known for their stunning décor and lively vibe. But, this Navratri, they are also in talks because of their incredible range of Navratri thali that comes with paneer panchratan, arbi shammi, aloo akhrot, dal dhokli, singhara atta puris, samwat pulao, raita and kheer. This Navratri special thali is handcrafted by their expert chefs, keeping in mind the preferences of people on these nine days of festivity.

When: 18th March to 26th March, 2018; 12:00PM to 3:30PM, 7:00PM to 11:30PM

Where: DEL and Kiyan, Roseate Hotels and Resorts

Costs: INR 1800 per person (all inclusive) at Kiyan

INR 1500 (all inclusive) at DEL

6. Infinity

Revel in the lively fervor of Navratri with a special thali at Infinity restaurant. Their Navratri special thali will not only tingle you taste buds, but will spoil you with the incredible choice of satvik dishes. Just drop in at the Infinity restaurant and be a part of their gastronomic affair by yourself.

When: 8th to 26th March 2018; 11AM to 11PM

Where: Crowne Plaza, Mayur Vihar

Cost: INR 750 (all inclusive)

7. Gastronomica

This Navratri Gastronomica has curated a special vrat-friendly menu, so that you don't have to compromise on good food. Treat yourself with their Navratri special thali that includes samak rice rissotto, spinach and buckwheat nachos, sweet potato gnocchi, honey-roasted pumpkin water chestnuts tortellini, sabudana and peanut medallions, and raw banana kebabs. Their beetroot halwa in desserts surely can't be missed!

When: 18th to 25th March 2018, 12 noon to 12 midnight.

Where: M-55, Second Floor, M Block Market, Greater Kailash I, New Delhi



8. Karma Kismet

If you are seeking for a scrumptious Navratri special thali, then head to Karma Kismet at GK II. Karma Kismet introduces a five-course Navratri menu, which includes dishes like Navratri special tomato shorba, gulnar tikka, sunchokhe galouti, dahi-wali arbi, mango raita and kuttu ka halwa.

When: 18th-25th March 2018, 12PM to 1AM

Where: Karma Kismet, M25, E Block Rd, M Block, GK II, New Delhi

Cost: INR 1200 (all inclusive)



9. AnnaMaya, Andaz

AnnaMaya is making sure you have the best Navratri feast this fasting season. They are serving an array of authentic and delicious food, specially curated for your fasting diet. Their vrat-friendly dishes include dahi bhalla, alloo bhajiya, kaddu bharta, kottu puri, gulaab ki kheer and badam ka halwa.

When: Till 26th March 2018

Where: Asset No.1, Aerocity, New Delhi

Cost: INR 1180