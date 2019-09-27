Navratri 2019: 5 Delicious Aloo Snacks You Can Have During Your Navratri Vrat

There are endless ways in which you can cook potatoes.

Navratri is only a few days away and the festive vibe is hard to miss. Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. Navratri is one of the most widely celebrated festivals of the country, and this year it would be celebrated from 29th September, 2019 to 7th October, 2019. This year Vijay Dashmi or Dussehra falls on 8th October. During Navratri, countless devotees adopt a Sattvik diet; they refrain from eating non-vegetarian food, and adding onion or garlic in their daily vrat preparations. Potato is an intrinsic part of festive fasting. And let's admit it; there is no vegetable that is as versatile as this tuber. There are endless ways in which you can cook potatoes.





Here Are 5 Delicious Aloo Snacks You Can Have During Your Navratri Vrat:





1. Aloo Tikki





You saw this coming, didn't you? Aloo tikki is a popular North Indian street food. The potato patty is served in a pool of chutneys and chaat masala. Make sure you use rock salt in place of table salt.





2. Aloo Chaat

Another sensation of North, aloo chaat is typically made with fried cubes of potatoes, but if you are planning to cut on calories, you can use boiled potatoes too! Peel the boil potatoes and cut them in small cubes. Add lime juice, chaat masala, cumin seeds, chilli powder and black salt. Mix well.





3. Aloo Pakoda





Think snacks and you are bound to picture a plateful of pakodas at some point. Aloo pakodas or fried aloo fritters are super easy to make, but when you are making aloo pakodas for vrat, make sure you make the batter for pakodas using singhara ka atta (water chestnut flour) or kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour).





4. Aloo Makhana





Makhana is another vrat staple that we cannot wait to get our hands at. Ghee-roast some makhanas with cumin powder, and green chillies and you're good to go. Throw in some boiled potatoes into the mix too. Serve hot and nibble away.





5. Homemade Potato Chips





Why go for store-bought chips when you can make some on your own?! You can make a batch of chips and keep biting into them as and when the cravings kick in. Wash and peel the potatoes, slice them really thin; it is a good idea to keep a bowl of water next to your slicer and slice the chips into the bowl. This prevents blackening of potatoes. Dry the chips well on a clean kitchen towel and fry them until crisp.





Try these ideas and let us know if you have some more quirky recipes to share. Here's wishing you all a very Happy Navratri!









