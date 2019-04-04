Navratri 2019: Here's What You Can Prepare For Your Kids During Fasting Days

Highlights The festival of fasting and feasting - Navratri - is drawing closer

The festival of fasting and feasting - Navratri - is drawing closer and our country has already swung into preparations. Chaitra Navratri marks the onset of summers and carries some religious connotations too. People, who observe Navratri religiously and fast throughout, turn to a lighter diet by giving up whole grains, onions and rice. It can be cumbersome to select a menu for all these nine days bhog as there is not much left to cook with. If there are kids in the family, it can be even more difficult to prepare separate meals for them. To make your life easier and let you celebrate this festival sans any stress, we list down some Navratri special recipes, which are not only healthy and but also cater to the appetite of the little ones.









Here're Some Recipes That You Can Prepare For Your Kids During Fasting Days:





Sabudane (sago) ki kheer



Ingredients -





100 gms sago

2 tablespoons sugar

2 cups milk

Cardamom powder to taste

1 tablespoon chopped almonds or cashews



Preparation - Soak sago in water for few hours till it turns soft. Heat milk in a large vessel and add sago to it. Let the milk boil and simmer down the gas. Keep cooking while stirring for 8-10 minutes. Add sugar, cardamom powder and nuts, and combine well. Turn off the heat and serve hot or let it cool first.







Soak sago in water for few hours till it turns soft.









Kuttu Pakodas



Ingredients -





1 cup kuttu flour (buckwheat)

2 boiled potatoes

Black pepper to taste

Rock salt to taste



Preparation - Cut the potatoes into medium-sized cubes. In a separate bowl, add buckwheat, water, salt and pepper. Mix well till it turns into a thick batter. Now, heat oil or ghee in a kadhai. Place all the potatoes in the batter and fry the coated potatoes till they are crisp and golden in colour. Serve hot with mint chutney or tomato sauce.











Serve hot with mint chutney or tomato sauce.









Potato Wedges -

Ingredients -





3 parboiled potatoes

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder to taste

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon amchoor (mango powder)



Preparation - Heat oil in a pan. Cut the potatoes into cubes and shallow fry them till they turn crispy. Sprinkle all the spices evenly and garnish with coriander leaves. You may also put chaat masala on it if your kids like its taste.











Sprinkle all the spices evenly and garnish with coriander leaves.







Chestnut Halwa -



Ingredients -





1 cup chestnut or singhara flour

1 cup milk

1 cup sugar

5 tablespoons ghee

Half teaspoon cardamom powder

3 tablespoons dry fruits of your choice



Preparation - Heat ghee in a kadhai and roast Singhare ka atta till it changes colour and becomes fragrant. Then, add water and stir thoroughly to avoid lumps. Now, add milk, sugar, cardamom powder and nuts and cook till all the liquids are absorbed. Serve hot or refrigerate for two hours.











Serve hot or refrigerate for two hours.









Food is integral to any Indian festival. Let your children partake in the festivities with yummy vrat ka khana, which can be cooked in little time to feed those little mouths. Do try the above mentioned recipe during Navratri and let us know your kids' reaction in the comments section below.







