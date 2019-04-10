Navratri 2019 Special: Delicious Vegetarian Snacks For Tea-Time Hogging

Highlights Plan a diet to meet our evening hunger pangs during Navratri

Chaitra Navratri festival is in the running and we are already relishing Navratri special vrat ka khana. Navratri commenced on 6th April and will go on till 14th April 2019. The Ashtami falls on 13th April this month. Navratri sees many of us sticking to a strict vegetarian diet sans onions, garlic, whole grains and table salt. We have our 9-day diet mapped out well in advance and our pantry is stocked with fruits, special fasting flours and rock salt (sendha namak). While our main meals are already sorted, we never really gave much thought about our evening snacking. We can't really do without a good munchie with our evening tea. Can we? So let's take out some more time and put in some more efforts to plan a diet to meet our evening hunger pangs.





There are many vegetarian small bites you can prepare with heart-filling (even though limited) stock of fasting foods. A cup of warm tea and a tempting plate of nosh and nibbles will make you forget your regular everyday snacks.





Famous food YouTuber, Manjula, dishes out authentic Indian food recipes on her channel Manjula's Kitchen that can be enjoyed during Navratras.

1. Roasted Caramelised Makhanas



Caramelised makhanas are a perfect sweet and crunchy snack to be paired with tea and can be a great filler between lunch and dinner. The tiny round balls enclose many vitamins and minerals and are a great source of fibre.



















2. Sabudana Bhel







Craving for bhel puri chaat? Try this interesting and lip-smacking bhel recipe with sabudana (sago) during Navratras. You won't be settling; you will actually love this chaat.



















3. Crispy Shakarparas



Deep-fried sugar crisps also called shakarparas or almond biscuits are a sweet treat that will liven up your day after a lazy afternoon.



















4. Crispy Potato Balls



Come Navratri and potatoes take up most of the space of our kitchen shelf. Even after having an overwhelming serving of potatoes in our daily meals during Navratras, we don't mind some more - especially when it is served in the form of crispy, bite-sized round balls.















Navratri is a festival that celebrates food and does not intend to deprave you of deliciousness. Try these easy, quick-to-fix recipes and savour you tea time snacks during these auspicious days.













