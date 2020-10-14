Navratri 2020: Vrat-Style Paneer Malai Kofta For Navratri Vrat Meal

Malai Kofta with vrat-friendly twist, you are going to love this

Malai kofta is easily one of our all-time favourite recipes, and how are we going to miss it during the Navratri while fasting. Navratri is a nine-day long Hindu festival celebrated to worship Goddess Durga. Many people observe ritualistic fasts during this time and refrain from pulses, legumes, cereals and rice. Naturally then, a lot of us would have to part with the decadent malai kofta too, unless you choose to give it a vrat-friendly twist, something like this Vrat-Style Paneer Malai Kofta by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube Channel 'Cook With Parul'





To make the kofta, you would need shredded boiled potatoes, fresh desiccated coconut, crushed cashew and raisins, grated paneer. Mix paneer and potatoes together with black pepper powder and sendha namak. Combine them nicely with your hands to make a smooth mix. Now pull out small lemon-sized koftas, fill them with coconut and dry fruits, fold the edges and keep them aside. Now you can steam these koftas in appe pan, this could help you cut back on many calories or you can deep-fry them as well. Now proceed to make the gravy with milk, cashews, ginger, chillies. One easy way is to blend them all together before your proceed to cook. Cook the koftas in this creamy gravy and serve hot with kuttu paratha or samak chawal.

Navratri 2020: Watch the full recipe video of Vrat-Style Paneer Malai Kofta here:









