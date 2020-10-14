Navratri 2020: When Is Navratri? 5 Vrat-Friendly Pakoda Recipes You Can Try

Navratri is a Hindu festival of 9 days

Navratri 2020: One of the biggest Hindu festivals, Navratri is just around the corner. Sharad Navratri would be celebrated from 17th October 2020 to 25th October 2020. The nine-day festival is celebrated across India with much fervour. As a mark of devotion to Goddess Durga, many people observe the ritualistic Navratri fasts, wherein they refrain from eating meat, fish, eggs, pulses, cereals, grains and legumes. What is left then, you ask? A really wide gamut of ingredients, if you are willing to explore. Guess what, you can also fry yourself some yummy pakodas, without really breaking any 'rule'. Intrigued much?





(Also Read: Navratri 2020: Fasting For The First Time? 6 Navratri Fasting Tips For Beginners)





Here are 5 pakodas you can have during your Navratri vrat:

1. Kaddu Pakoda Recipe

Kaddu (or pumpkin) is one of the vrat staples that you can work around within myriad ways. You can use it to make soothing curries or crispy pakodas. This recipe combines the goodness of singhara atta, rock salt, green chillies, grated pumpkin, potato and green chillies. Click here for the recipe.

2. Fallhari Pakoda Recipe

Coated with a flavourful batter made of buckwheat flour, cumin and anardana, these chunky pakodas are ideal for chai time or mid-meal cravings. The pakodas also comprise goodness of potatoes, and you know you can never go wrong with that. Click here for the recipe.





Navratri 2020: There are many kinds of pakodas you can make during Navratri





3. Kheere Ka Pakoda Recipe

Wait, what? You heard that right. Kheera ka pakoda or cucumber fritters are actually super popular up North. Fresh cucumbers coated in a batter of singhade ka atta, rock salt, coriander powder, chilli powder and green chillies, and deep-fried till golden, makes for a delish treat you don't want to miss. Click here for the recipe.





4. Aloo Ka Pakora Recipe

These small bite-sized pakodas made with all of our vrat-friendly ingredients is just ideal for any time of the da. Each time you hear those pangs kick in, just go to your kitchen and fry these easy-peasy aloo fritters. Serve them with dhaniya chutney and chomp away. Click here for the recipe.





Navratri 2020: Aloo pakoda is a hit with everyone



5. Sabudana Pakoda Recipe

Mixed with the goodness of soaked sabudana, red chilli powder, potatoes, green chillies, potatoes and coriander leaves, these sabudana pakodas or vadas could cheer you up anytime. Serve with yogurt and you are good to go. Click here for the recipe.





These are some of the fritters that make fasting easy for us. If you have more such snacks recipes, then write to us in the comments section below.





Wishing you all a very Happy Navratri 2020!

