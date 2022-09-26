One of the most revered Hindu festivals, Navratri 2022 is finally here. The nine-day festival is dedicated to honour the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. It is celebrated with great fervour as it is considered to be the most auspicious time of the year. Devotees all across the world express their devotion by offering prayers, fasting and observing a strict vegetarian diet. While some observe the fast for all nine days, others keep them on any two days of the nine-day long festival. However, just because you are fasting, doesn't mean there's no room for experimentation. Considering this, here we bring you a vrat-friendly makhana kheer recipe that you can prepare to satiate your sweet cravings during Navratri.





Also read: Navratri 2022 Special: 7 Unique Vrat Recipes to Make Fasting Fun





Kheer is one of the most loved Indian desserts and is commonly prepared on festivals or special occasions. In this recipe, roasted phool makhana and cashew nuts are boiled in milk instead of rice. The best part about this recipe is that it can be prepared in just under 30 minutes. You can have this delicious kheer either hot or cold. Wondering how to make it? Check out the recipe below:

Makhana Kheer Recipe: How To Make Makhana Kheer

First, roast phool makhana (popped lotus seeds) and some cashew nuts in a pan with ghee and season with rock salt. As soon as it cools, take 3/4th of the mixture and grind it in a blender with some cardamom.





In a separate deep pan, bring 2-3 cups of milk to a boil. Add sugar, followed by the ground makhana mixture, and stir well. Add the remaining roasted makhana and cashew nuts. Continue stirring until it thickens. Garnish with dry fruits and enjoy!





Also read: Navratri 2022: How To Make Vrat-Special Shakarkandi Halwa





For the complete recipe of makhana kheer, click here.











For more kheer recipes, click here.











So, what are you waiting for? Try out this recipe and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.