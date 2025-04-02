The much-awaited Navratri has finally begun, and excitement is in the air. This auspicious festival is celebrated for nine days, concluding on April 7, 2025. If you fast during the festival, you're familiar with the traditional recipes everyone enjoys, such as sabudana khichdi, kuttu ka dosa, and aloo ki kadhi. While these dishes are delicious, there are times when you crave something different, right? What if we told you that you could enjoy a sandwich during your Navratri fasting? Yes, you read that correctly. This tasty sandwich is prepared using vrat-friendly ingredients and is packed with protein, making it a healthy treat to enjoy during fasting.

Also Read: Move Over Kuttu Puri, Try Kuttu Masala Paratha This Navratri

What Makes This Vrat-Friendly Sandwich A Must-Try?

This sandwich replaces regular bread with paneer, giving it a protein boost. It is then baked until brown and topped with vrat-friendly green chutney and jeera aloo. The result is a lip-smacking sandwich that will keep you hooked from the first bite. It's ideal to enjoy during evenings with your cup of chai or coffee.

Can You Eat Bread During Navratri?

Bread is discouraged during Navratri fasting as it's made with flour. Instead of wheat and all-purpose flour, one can rely on kuttu and singhara flour. However, these flours taste best when made into a roti, but to replace bread, you can even use paneer like in this recipe.

Can You Eat Cheese During Navratri?

Absolutely! Cheese is permitted during Navratri fasting. It's rich in protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients. Apart from cheese, you can also consume other dairy products like milk and yoghurt.

How To Make Vrat-Friendly Sandwich | Navratri Recipes

The recipe for this vrat-friendly sandwich was shared by the Instagram page @not.just.a.grandma. Follow these steps:

Combine paneer with flax seeds, carom seeds, sendha namak, and a little bit of water. Mix well.

Flatten out the mixture on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.

Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees C for about 20 minutes or until it becomes slightly brown.

Once done, cut it into two halves and spread vrat-friendly green chutney on one side along with jeera aloo.

Top it with the other half and serve hot!

Watch the complete video below:

Also Read: 6 Easy Navratri Recipes For First-Time Fasting

So easy to prepare, right? Try making it at home this Navratri 2025 and add some fun to your snacking sessions.