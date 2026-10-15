Navratri is here! The festival of nine nights celebrates the different forms of Goddess Durga. It also marks the victory of good over evil. During this auspicious period, devotees observe fasts, refrain from eating grains and worship the Goddess. They seek her blessings for the well-being of their family and friends.





Did we hear that fasting is boring? What if we told you that you could enjoy creamy Afghani malai momo even during vrat? Yes, you read that right. Made with sabudana, beetroot and a flavourful vegetable-paneer filling, these non-fried momos are a delicious addition to your Navratri menu.





Chef Neha Deepak Shah shared this easy-peasy recipe on Instagram with a detailed caption about the ingredients. Here is an easy recipe to try at home.

Ingredients





For the outer covering:

1/2 cup sabudana

A little less than 1/2 cup beetroot puree, made using pressure-cooked beetroot

For the filling:

Grated carrot and lauki (bottle gourd)

Grated paneer

Crushed peanuts

Green chillies and ginger

Chopped coriander

Sendha namak, black pepper and chilli flakes

For the Afghani malai sauce:

1 tsp oil

1 bay leaf, 3–4 black peppercorns, a small piece of cinnamon, 1–2 green cardamoms and 1 black cardamom

1-inch piece of ginger and 1 green chilli

8–10 cashews and 1/3 cup makhana

Sendha namak

1/2 tsp crushed kasoori methi and 1/4 tsp garam masala (optional)

1/2 cup milk

For garnish: Chilli oil, crushed peanuts, pomegranate arils and coriander.











How To Make Afghani Malai Momos





Step 1: Soak the sabudana until soft. Drain if needed, and mash thoroughly with the beetroot puree to form a pliable dough. Knead well to ensure the mixture holds together.





Step 2: Combine grated carrot, lauki, paneer and crushed peanuts. Add chopped chillies, ginger, coriander, sendha namak, black pepper and chilli flakes.





Step 3: Take a portion of the beetroot-sabudana dough, flatten it, add the filling and seal it into a momo shape. Repeat with the remaining mixture.





Step 4: Place the momos in a steamer and cook until firm.





Step 5: For the sauce, heat oil and sauté the whole spices, ginger, green chilli, cashews and makhana. Add milk and sendha namak. Now, mix it well. Next, blend into a smooth, creamy sauce. Add kasoori methi and garam masala, if using.





Step 6: Spread the Afghani malai sauce on a plate, arrange the steamed momos on top and garnish with chilli oil, crushed peanuts, pomegranate arils and coriander.





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Serve warm and enjoy a vrat-friendly twist on your favourite momos!





Tip: Soak the sabudana well and mash it thoroughly for an easier-to-shape dough. Make sure all ingredients, including spices and seasonings, are suitable for your fasting rules.