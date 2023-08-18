Name the dessert sensation that takes centre stage during the vibrant and joyous Teej and Rakshabandhan festivals. Yes, it's none other than the beloved ghevar. It isn't just a sweet treat; it's a tradition that has been passed down through generations. Originating from the royal kitchens of Rajasthan, ghevar has found its way into the hearts (and stomachs) of people across India, especially during the Teej festival, which falls in the monsoon season. As raindrops grace the earth, ghevar graces our tables, and we all love it, even if it's for a short while.

This honeycombed, disc-shaped dessert is made with fried maida, soaked in sugar syrup, and topped with a creamy layer of malai or rabdi, garnished with dry fruits and silver varak. The dessert pleases the eyes as much as it pleases the taste buds.

Photo Credit: iStock

Ghevar - An Integral Part Of The Teej Festival:

The Teej festival marks the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It's a time of joy, fasting, and vibrant processions. Married women usually fast for marital bliss and break the fast with the sweetness of ghevar. The delicate crunch of the lattice, the softness of the soaked layers, and the blissful sweetness that envelops the taste buds - ghevar is all we need to whet our sweet cravings and enjoy the festivities.

Our hunt for the best ghevar in Delhi took us to the bylanes of Chandni Chowk. For decades, Chaina Ram Sindhi Halwai has been an iconic name in the heart of Delhi. Scores of people queue up every day during this time to get their hands on the famed ghevar.

As we stepped into Chaina Ram, the air was alive with the intoxicating scent of freshly made sweets. Sunny Gidwani, the proprietor at Chaina Ram, told us that the weather during the monsoon season facilitated the making of the perfect ghevar. "The humidity in the air helps make it crispy and soggy at the same time, the balance of which makes the ghevar taste so delicious. The juiciness from the malai layer at the top adds to its appeal."

