Neeraj Chopra, the first track and field athlete to win a gold medal for Indian at the Olympics, is one of the most trending celebrities on the Internet these days. The 23-year-old athlete is riding high on the afterglow of his victory and has quickly become an inspiration for so many of us. Recently, the young athlete posted a foodie solution to all his tension and his Instagram family certainly couldn't keep calm.





Neeraj wrote - "Khao roti peeyo chai, tension ko karo bye bye", along with an adorable picture of him with the rolled flatbread on one hand and a glass of steaming hot tea in the other hand, look at it here:











Well, this is not the first time Neeraj has revealed his love for simple home-cooked food. In an interview just after his win, the athlete had stated that ghee and sugar-laden sweet churma are two of his favorite things to eat and he dearly misses homemade churma when in training. But does the athlete have any guilty pleasures as well? Turns out he does, and it is none than other the street favorite Pani puri. Well, the young star is not so different from all the other foodies out there, is he? Read more about his food choices here.