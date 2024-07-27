It's not just the rapid pace at which new restaurants, bars and cafés spring up in Chennai, it's also the wide range of options. Food trends travel faster across the globe thanks to a more connected world and the dining scene in every Indian metro reflects this 'global village' more than ever before. It's not just the city's well-heeled that are looking for more evolved culinary options, restaurateurs and chefs chalk up air miles, seeking inspiration from their travels. Some of Chennai's new dining hotspots were inspired by such eureka moments during trips to destinations as diverse as Istanbul and London. We round up some of the best new spots you must check out in Chennai this weekend:

Here Are New Cafes And Restaurants In Chennai You Must Visit:

1. Hundreds Bistro

Photo Credit: Hundreds Bistro

After more than a decade of wowing diners in the booming town of Vellore between Chennai and Bengaluru, the owners of Hundreds Heritage have finally moved to the swish Harrington Road neighbourhood of Chennai. This elegantly designed restaurant doesn't just showcase the same bestsellers from Hundreds Heritage but brings a whole new approach to Indian cuisine without compromising on authentic flavours. The well-researched menu includes a clever take on a Lucknow biryani and a sinful seekh kabab. Do stay for dessert - their spin on a classic tres leches cake is built on a ras malai base.

Where: Harrington Road (Opp: Shoppers Stop)

2. Carnaby

This restaurant borrows its name from a lively street in London that is a hub for food and art. This was once High Street, a busy restaurant driven by buffets for lunch and dinner. Carnaby captures that same energy in a neighbourhood that's one of Chennai's quintessential shopping hubs. Carnaby aims to blend the charm of London with the 'warm' hospitality of Chennai. The new menu reflects the changing preferences of Chennai's gourmands with an emphasis on a la carte meals for different times of the day. The butternut squash tortellini and the Valrhona chocolate brownie with basil ice cream are among the must-try dishes.

Where: The Residency Towers, T Nagar





3. Gobbelin Kitchen and Cafe

Photo Credit: Gobbelin Kitchen and Cafe

Tucked away in the Gandhi Nagar neighbourhood, this all-day diner leans towards Mexican and Mediterranean signatures. This vibrant café features bold colours and is envisioned as an inclusive neighbourhood hangout to bond over great food and coffee. The uncomplicated menu features pita falafel meals, Mezze, Mexican tortilla meals, and pastas. Their cold brews are a popular choice among Chennai's 'work from café' crowd. Gobbelin prides itself on the quality of ingredients; the food is made from scratch every day without artificial colours, preservatives or flavour enhancers.

Where: Ramachandra Adithanar Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar





4. Sunbean Cafe, Welcomhotel, Cathedral Road

This was once Café Mercara, the 3 am hangout for most of Chennai's revellers back in the 2000s. This is a hotel (The first ever ITC hotel) that most of Chennai's old-timers get nostalgic about and many of them come back to the newly renovated hotel for a slice of this nostalgia. Sunbeam Café is a great spot for an impromptu catch-up with an old buddy or a business meeting (given its location in the heart of the CBD). The menu is simple - mostly burgers, sandwiches, desserts and shakes. But it's the setting - overlooking the pool, that makes it the perfect spot for coffee and conversations.

Where: Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Cathedral Road





5. Pan Sauce Poetry

Even as you wait on your Schengen visa to travel to Europe, you can head for a taste of Europe at this quaint restaurant with a menu that rounds up dishes from more European countries that you're likely to visit this summer. Pan Sauce Poetry has just unveiled a new menu that celebrates the inimitable charms of a typical European summer. From the classic Gnudi from Tuscany to Souvlaki from Eastern Europe, think of this as a culinary tour through Europe.

Where: Second Main Road, RA Puram





6. The Mayflower

This popular Chennai café brand has just made its debut in a quiet corner in the Anna Nagar neighbourhood with a cosy café. The menu is positioned as a global culinary journey with a blend of comfort food and exotic signature dishes. The café has also introduced a unique volcano pizza with a fiery twist, served with melted cheeses as part of its smoke and freeze promotion. Regulars also swear by their khao suey, orange chicken and tiramisu.

Where: J Block, Anna Nagar East





