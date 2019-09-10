New In Town: Lock In Memories Of A Unique Eating Experience At Unlocked, Gurugram

New Restaurant In Gurugram: Unlocked

Some people like to eat out for good food and some people like it for an unwinding experience; here's a restaurant that offers your both - good food and good time. Unlocked - Bar, Kitchen, Escape Room that recently opened in the newest hub of entertainment and culture, 32nd Avenue, Gurugram, is an eatery like no other. Eat. Drink.Play - This restaurant lets you do it all amid a buoyant surrounding and a tinge of excitement floating in the air. A sweeping bar serves some drool-worthy cocktails, the kitchen doles out sumptuous meals and the escape room rekindles your competitive streak. This is probably the only place that boasts of an expansive board game library with a roster of over 130 board games.



Uno, Quoridor, Dominoes - name it and they have it. And, for those staunch, true-blue gamers, strategy game like Settlers of Catan, Puerto Rico or the notoriously complex Terra Mystica can be the go-to picks.





And, if there is an adventurous side of yours waiting to break open, 'unlock' it in the Escape Room. The theme of the escape room borrows from Alexandra Lionheart's adventures. It tells the tale of the British explorer who made her way to India back in 1897. Her story revolves around revenge, black magic and an Indian Prince. A group of 2-8 people have to find her necklace, and unlock themselves!



But first, food!



The experiential eating at Unlocked is incomplete without tasting the host of ambrosial meals it offers. The bon vivant in you will be happy to the core to see your plate. The food menu is inspired by the founder Sanjali Nirwani's travels to different parts of Europe, grasping the culinary trends in global cuisine.



Settle down and quench your thirst with a glass of refreshing drink from their beverage menu. 'Exploding Kittens' for vodka drinkers and 'Blood Bound' for wine aficionados are a must-try.







Kick off with appetisers - Smoked salmon fillet with pickled capers and broccoli topped with horseradish cream. This will warm up your heart and your appetite for more to come. Make your pick from 'Avocado Story' to celebrate the taste and nutritional offering of the superfood.

Moving on to the main meals, 'grilled fish with lemon butter reduction' will just melt in your mouth. Pizza lovers must go for 'parma ham pizza with rocket leaves'. Fresh thin-crust topped with tomatoes, ham, and a leafy smattering of basil and rocket leaves make for a beguiling assortment.



Give a sweet ending to your decadent food journey with Tiramisu dessert, which will emit a striking flavour of Italian coffee. Belgian-style waffles is another dessert that just cannot be missed.





Rope in your friends and family and visit this place to unlock your hankering for some great food and unforgettable fun.



What - Unlocked - Bar, Kitchen, Escape Room

Where - 32nd Avenue, Gurugram

When - 12 noon - 11pm

Cost - Rs. 1,800 for two people (approx.)















