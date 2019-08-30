The Turkish Festival At Pluck, Pullman Hotel In Aerocity Lets You Tuck Into Authentic Delights From The Food Haven Of Turkey

Turkish Food Festival In Delhi

Even though the expansive Indian cuisine offers a range of delish foods, we are increasingly exploring and embracing international cuisines. If you are a true foodie, you would know how popular and delicious Turkish food is. Well, now you have a great opportunity to savour authentic Turkish food right here in Delhi. Pullman New Delhi Aerocity is hosting a delectable Turkish food festival in association with Swissotel The Bosphorus, Istanbul and Turkish Airlines. The culinary affair is being held at Pluck, the signature restaurant of the hotel that serves Modern European and Contemporary Indian flavours. The 10-day festival that started on 23rd August will go on till 1st September, 2019. It lets the guests relish authentic Turkish cuisine dinner buffet spread with a host of savoury and sweet Turkish delicacies.





Turkish cuisine represents the heritage of Ottoman cuisine, which draws influences from Central Asian, Caucasian, Middle Eastern, Mediterranean and Balkan cuisine. To make the food festival more real and a personalised food sojourn, the festival has chefs coming all the way from Istanbul to give the guests an authentic taste of their homeland. A special menu has been curated by expert Chefs Ibrahim Yaman and Abdullah Olgun from Swissotel Istanbul. Some local favourites of Turkey such as Adana Kebab, Purslane with yoghurt, Muhammara, Haydari and more are a part of the menu.

Our love for Turkish food took us to the festival to whet our appetite. A huge spread of Turkish delights worked up our appetite as soon as we reached, and we settled on our table with as many dishes as we could gather.





For starters, we picked Turkish Chicken Kebab, which was a bit bland for our Indian palate but we relished its juicy texture. A salad-like snack of Sole Fish mixed with potatoes, tantalised our taste buds. The melt-in-mouth fish was cooked just perfectly. Turkey-special Adaani Kebab and Veg Shami Kebab skewed on the sweet side, but were still palatable.





We quickly moved on to the Main course and kicked off with Sea Bass with mushrooms and tomatoes, which was a bit too chewy and bland in taste. Thankfully, what came after levelled up our meal. Lush creamy Chicken Korma paired with Rice And Vermicelli, warmed up our heart. We took a bite of Turkish Pasta in between, but moved back to relishing the chicken korma dish.





Turkish dessert





To give a sweet ending to our culinary trip, we tucked into Irmik Halva with Pine Nut and Pumpkin With Clotted Cream, which was heavenly but we would rate Oven Baked Mastic Rice Pudding as an average dish as we found it to be a bit dry and rough – not our idea of a perfect dessert.





If you are fascinated with authentic Turkish food and desserts and want to experience it in its elementary form, this festival at Pluck, Pullman Hotel is a must-visit. Barring a few dishes, we really enjoyed the culinary fest that was brought to us all the way from the food haven of Turkey.













