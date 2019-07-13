New Menu Alert: This French Fiesta At The Imperial Is A Sumptuous Mix of Nostalgia and Pure Indulgence

The delectably diverse menu will take you on an odyssey of authentic French flavours.

Highlights French National Day is celebrated on 14th July every year

The classic French cuisine is an indulgent affair

Nouvelle French Cuisine pays immense attention to presentation

On 14th July, France would be celebrating the La fete national. Also known as the Bastille Day, the occasion holds a special place in hearts of all French citizens. It was on this day back in the year 1789, the French working class decided to come together and uproot all existing social hierarchies of the time. To commemorate the special occasion, the Imperial is bringing together an exquisite French menu for its patrons. The delectably diverse menu will take you on an odyssey of authentic French flavours. Coupled with some of the best of wines, the new menu is one wholesome affair you would not want to miss. The festival commences from 12 July 2019 and is on till 21st July, 2019 at 1911 Restaurant for lunch and at Nostalgia at 1911 Brasserie for dinner. The classic dishes are made using traditional French culinary practices of yore. French cooking in the first half of 20th century was an indulgent affair (read: oodles of butter, refined flour and wine). The technique and presentation also varied remarkably from the ‘nouvelle cuisine' that brought a paradigm shift in the way French approached their cooking and presentation, said Mr. Vijay Wanchoo, Senior Executive Vice President & General Manager, The Imperial, New Delhi.





“Nostalgia at 1911 Brasserie is the ideal venue that revisits the classic European menu in an old-world ambience, for an ethereal experience. French cuisine is one of the most admired cuisines in the world, and with this festival we want to take our guests on an authentic gastronomical journey to celebrate the occasion like no other,” Mr. Wanchoo added.





Chef Prem K Pogakula, Executive Chef at The Imperial talked us through the splendid menu, while we netted some interesting trivia about French cooking. “To truly appreciate French cuisine, you need to do away with the English-style of eating food that is so deeply ingrained in our minds. An authentic French spread back in the day comprised 17 courses of food. From cheese, soups, vegetables, salad, sorbet, meat, and fish – the French sat and relished everything, giving every course the due time it deserved. In this spread, I have retained almost all courses, but have omitted soups since it tends to fill you up. This spread is a delectable trip down the memory lane, I suggest all patrons to come with enough time in their hands and enjoy the food.”





The menu exhibits the finest intricacies of French flavours - an array of flavourful appetisers, followed by a line-up of enticing entrée dishes and scrumptious hand-crafted desserts; this menu has everything you expect from a classic French culinary sojourn. Can't resist yourself each time you see a picture of coq au vin, or ratatouille, find it here! Some other iconic treats you mustn't miss here are Terrine de Foie de Volaille au Chutney de Mangue - Chicken liver terrine with mango chutney, Poëlée de St Jacques et Salade de Fenouil aux Agrumes - Pan fried scallops with fennel and citrus sala, and some more that will tempt your palate with the perfect blend of flavours and ingredients. Entrée dishes like Filet de Doré Jaune, Riz Noir et Beurre Citron - Pan fried John dory, black rice and lemon butter sauce, Filet de Loup, Ratatouille et Sauce Vierge - Fillet o seabass, ratatouille and “sauce vierge” and Filet Grillé, Sauce Béarnaise aux Poivre et Pommes Allumettes - Tenderloin with matchstick potatoes, bearnaise or pepper sauce. Call it a day with delicious sweet offerings in Île Flottante meringue - Served on Crème Anglaise and Poire Belle Hélène - Poached pears served with vanilla ice-cream and chocolate sauce. There, we saw you slurping!





What: French Fiesta at The Imperial





Where: 1911 Restaurant for Lunch and Nostalgia at 1911 Brasserie for Dinner







