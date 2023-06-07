Every season, Mumbai sees the opening of several new restaurants, bars, cafes and bistros. The summer of 2023 is no different. A number of new food destinations have come up in the city. We have put together a short list of the ones you must check out. City foodies are never short of options when it comes to novelty. Whether you like Pan-Asian, North Indian, experimental European cuisine or just a mix of classics, these openings have something for everybody. And they are spread out around the city: from the suburbs of Malad to the buzzing hub of BKC to prime South Bombay locations near Nariman Point.

Here Are 8 New Restaurants And Cafes To Try In Mumbai In June 2023:

1. Nksha

Nksha is Churchgate's newest fine-dining destination serving North Indian food and a selection of handcrafted cocktails. The Art Deco-inspired ambience also features North Indian architectural motifs. Diners can choose from authentic delicacies like Shahjanabadi Paneer Tikka, the restaurant's signature Dal Makhani, Daryaganj Chicken Changezi, etc. as well as experimental ones like Truffle Cheese Mushroom Kulcha, Burrata Chaat, Gulab Jamun Ki Sabzi and more. The cocktails reflect North Indian flavours and cooking practices. The Foothill, Desi Ghee cocktail and Hawa Mahal are not to miss. Nksha is the latest offering by Pranav M. Rungta and Chef Vikram Arora (of Churchgate Hospitality Private Limited). You can read our full review of the restaurant here.

What: Nksha

Where: ADCB Rehmat Manzil, 1A / 1B, Veer Nariman Rd, Churchgate, Mumbai.

When: 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Cost: INR 1000 for two people (approx.) without alcohol

2. Badmaash

Mouni Roy's Bollywood-inspired restaurant and bar recently opened in Andheri West, serving progressive Indian cuisine. You can try dishes like Bird's Eye Chilli And Crispy Avocado Bhel, Parsley And Kaffir Lime Kanda Bhajiya, Cajun Aloo Tuk, Salted Caramel Kulfi Falooda and other unique flavour fusions. The small and large plates offer more conventional options. The bar menu features classics as well as signature drinks, including 'Mounilicious' with vodka, cucumber, kiwi, lemon, elderflower and thyme.





What: Badmaash

Where: B12, Ghanshyam Chamber, Veera Industrial Estate, Andheri Link Road.

When: Mon-Fri: 5 pm to 1:30 am; Sat-Sun: 12 pm to 4 pm, 7 pm to 1:30 am

Cost: INR 1800 for two people (approx.) without alcohol

3. Pleo







BKC's latest opening is this all-day cafe and bar serving a range of global delicacies. Diners can feast on comforting classics as well as experimental creations, including Orange and Cherry Tomato Rasam, Tequila & Kasundi Jhinga, Burmese Paneer Tikka, Double Baked Souffle with Camembert Fondue, Chikmangloor Coffee Mousse, etc. Their special cocktails are not to be missed either: keep an eye out for Pleo Pearls, Pepino Picante, Wasa-B, Spice Route, Buko Pandan, etc. Pleo has been founded by Nirmal Patel.





What: Pleo

Where: G2-A, Ground Floor, Trade Centre BKC, G Block, MMRDA Area, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

When: 12 pm to 1 am

Cost: INR 1500 for two people (approx.) without alcohol

4. Jhelum

This new restaurant in Bandra is named after the eponymous river and aims to pay homage to the food made in regions along its banks. Diners can choose between different North Indian delicacies like dahi ke kabab, chatpate tandoori aloo, barrah kabab, dal Peshawari, murgh makhani, Kashmiri rogan gosht with taftan and much more. Some of the ingredients are sourced directly from the regions up north, to lend the food an authentic touch. The establishment is the brainchild of restaurateur Abhay Chhabra.





What: Jhelum

Where: Pali Naka, Pali Hill, Bandra (W)

When: 12 pm to 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm to 3.30 am

Cost: INR 1200 for two people (approx.) without alcohol

5. Blabber All Day







Blabber is Juhu's newest all-day cafe and bar, which also has an outlet in Borivali. The European-inspired interiors provide an attractive and Instagrammable aesthetic with vintage frames, pastel hues and pretty chandeliers. As for food, one can try Gnocchi Pesto Pasta, Korean Cheese Pull Garlic Bread, Dabeli Bao, and Devil Soya Chaap along with a range of exciting desserts. Not to miss is their signature 'Drink-Me Coffee' offering, where you can get any picture of yourself printed onto your cappuccino or latte! Blabber co-founders include Kedar Shetty and Gaurav Ramanatha Payyade.





What: Blabber All Day

Where: House plot, Stanza Living Monterrey, 46, Gulmohar Road, Juhu Scheme, Juhu.

When: 12 pm to 12 am

Cost: INR 1400 for two people (approx.) without alcohol

6. Yazu

Photo Credit: Yazu

For a Pan Asian fine dining option closer to South Bombay, head to Yazu's latest outlet in Lower Parel. The restaurant also has a space in Andheri, with a different menu. The supper club boasts impressively elegant interiors that complement the delicious dishes on the menu. Highlights include Asian Pizza-San, Cantonese Cheung Fung, Japanese Nigiri Sushi and the Hawaiian Poke Bowl. Among the cocktails, The Silk Route and A Trip in Time are a must-try. Ranbir Nagpal, Gurmeet Arora, and Atul Chopra are behind this Pan-Asian club, which has a Goa location too.





What: Yazu

Where: One Lodha Place, 2, Lodha World Towers, Lower Parel

When: 12 pm to 3:30 pm, 7 pm to 1:30 am

Cost: INR 2000 for two people (approx.) without alcohol

7. Pa pa ya

Photo Credit: Pa pa ya

Inorbit Mall in Malad has a new modern Asian bistro and tapas bar with the opening of Pa pa ya. The restaurant offers 21 different types of sushi and one can also try a sushi pizza here. Other scrumptious delicacies include Laksa Soup, Miso Ramen, Cheung Fun Prawn Dim Sum, Kurobuta Pork Spare Ribs, Dragon Roll, Som Tam, and Panang curry. Also not to miss are their Asian-inspired cocktails like Tropical Snow, Drunken Sailor and Shikoku Cooler. This bistro is one of the latest brand offerings by Massive Restaurants Pvt. Ltd, established by Mr Zorawar Kalra.





What: Pa pa ya

Where: Level 2, Inorbit Mall, Inorbit Road, Malad (W)

When: 12 pm to 11:30 pm

Cost: INR 1500 for two people (approx.) without alcohol

8. Shifuku

Photo Credit: Shifuku

Shifuku is Andheri's latest opening for Pan Asian cuisine. The restaurant and bar occupies a sprawling 4400 sq ft and has both indoor and outdoor dining areas. Some of the treats you can taste are Purple Yam Dumplings, Truffle Edamame Dumplings, Hoisin Chicken Bao, Pork Belly Bao, Mapo Tofu, Korean Kimchi Fried Rice, Bluepea Japanese Rice and much more. A range of sushi and small plate options are also available. Their sugar-free cocktail selection seems equally inviting, with signature creations such as Shifuku Daioku, Boba Bubble Land, Magic Stone and the curiously named Mama to Mommy. The restaurant has been founded by Aman Singh Deep and Monika Rathore.





What: Shifuku

Where: G-3, 103, Morya Landmark 1, Off New Link Road, Veera Desai Road, Andheri (W)

When: 12 pm to 12 am

Cost: INR 2000 for two people (approx.) without alcohol





A number of domestic openings of international brands in the city are also making quite the buzz. Keep an eye out for Pret A Manger in BKC as well as Tim Horton's in Bandra (W) and Andheri (W).

