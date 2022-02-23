After toiling the whole day (or a week) a work, all we want to do is relax. And if you are a foodie like us, your instincts would take you to a good restaurant to sate your belly and heart with some scrumptious food. Gurugram people have a string of options all over the city but if you want to visit new places for fresh experiences, here we help you locate some good ones. Visit these restaurants that have opened recently in the city and get a well-deserved break from the mundane work-life with what you love most - food.

New Restaurants In Gurugram You Must Visit:

Petite Pie

Chef Vanshika Bhatia brings the magic of her baking skills to this French Bistro-style cafe that serves both sweet and savoury pie. Don't let the name of the eatery food you, their many is quite extensive. Don't forget to try Pumpkin And Cream Cheese Pie and end your meal with Wheel Of Pies.





What: Petite Pie

Where: Shop 23, Worldmark, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: 9:00 am to 10:00 pm

Cost: INR 1,100 for two people (approx.)







Cafe Cest La Vie

Looking for a place to just chill and have your regular favourites for breakfast or brunch? This is just the place to be - with its yummy burgers, pizzas and pastas and a whole menu of continental foods to choose from. Must-try - Eggs Benedict and Farmhouse Pizza.





What: Cafe Cest La Vie

Where: Shop-121, 1st floor, tower 4 Worldmark, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: 8am - 11pm

Cost: INR 1,100 for two people (approx.)





My Tea Chapel

Indians and their love for tea goes far and beyond. This chapel in Gurugram rekindles your love for tea with their collection from across the globe. My Tea Chapel also brings to you a modern interpretation of historic Roman pizza, which is touted to be healthier, and was prevalent more than 2000 years ago. Pair their Pisa Pizza with waffles, and of course, tea of your choice. We totally recommend their bubble tea.





What: My Tea Chapel

Where: UG-008, South Point Mall, Golf Course Rd, Gurugram

When: Opens at 9.30 am, Cost: INR 700 for two (approx.)





Ping's Bia Hoi, Gurgaon

If you live in Gurugram and have been a regular at Ping's on Lodhi road, you don't need to go too far now. Ping's Bia Hoi is a recent entry into the foodscape of Gurugram, offering its classics from their Pan Asian cuisine. Do try their Philadelphia Cream Cheese Dim Sums when you are there.





What: Ping's Bia Hoi

Where: One Horizon Center, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

When: Opens at 12 noon

Cost: INR 1,400 for two people (approx.)







SAGA: Cuisines of India





Gurugram recently witnessed the launch of modern Indian restaurant, 'SAGA: Cuisines of India' by Michelin Star Chef Atul Kochhar. The upscale restaurant cum lounge/bar boasts of one of the tallest bar displays in the world. SAGA, which is located on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram, is a 190-seater restaurant spread over 2 levels and alfresco. Start your meal with Ghee Roast Prawns, which is an absolute delight. Ayam Tikka - tandoor smoked chicken - bursts with flavours in every bite - another must-try appetiser. I would suggest you definitely try Dal Moradabadi, Salli Murgh and Kosha Mangsho.

Want to add to the list? Leave your suggestions in the comments below.