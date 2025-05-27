Kolkata's culinary landscape continues to evolve in 2025, welcoming a fresh wave of innovative restaurants that blend global influences with distinctive local flair. This year, the City of Joy is set to delight food lovers with exciting new venues that cater to diverse tastes and experiences. These new establishments are immersive destinations where food, design, and ambience converge to create unforgettable moments. Here's a look at some of the most loved new restaurants in Kolkata this year, each bringing its own unique personality, menu, and atmosphere to the city's vibrant and ever-expanding dining scene.

Here are 7 standout restaurants in Kolkata to visit in 2025:

1. The Olive Cafe & Bar (on Shakespeare Sarani)

The Olive Cafe & Bar brings its signature Mediterranean charm to Kolkata, offering a slice of sun-soaked serenity and culinary excellence. Nestled in an inviting space featuring a sun-dappled courtyard, elegant verandah, and lively bar, Olive is a must-visit. Helmed by Chef Jyotika Malik, the cafe's menu bursts with fresh produce, vibrant small plates, and wholesome bowls, while Harish Chhimwal's hand-crafted cocktails add a spirited flair. Whether you're indulging in a romantic dinner under the stars, enjoying a cheerful brunch with friends, or savouring timeless Olive classics, every visit promises a memorable sensory journey. With live grills, light-hearted flavours, and an ambience designed for relaxed socialising, Olive is poised to become the city's new favourite haunt for food, culture, and conversation.

2. Cal-On (in Ballygunge)

Perched atop the Hyatt Centric in Ballygunge, Cal-On offers a vibrant rooftop dining experience. The venue boasts lush vertical gardens, chic glasshouses, and both indoor and outdoor seating. The menu is a fusion of global and local flavours, featuring dishes like Blue Cheese Kulcha, Kolmi No Patio, sushi, wood-fired pizzas, and craft beers. With its Instagram-worthy corners and lively ambience, Cal-On is perfect for both leisurely brunches and spirited evening gatherings.

3. Fabbrica Originale (on Park Street)

Fabbrica Originale's new flagship outlet on Park Street is a refined celebration of authentic Italian cuisine and elegant design. Spanning 3,000 sq ft with seating for 94, the space effortlessly marries vintage European aesthetics with modern sophistication. Known for its handmade Neapolitan pizzas and regional pastas, Fabbrica's menu now goes even further with its aperitif-forward cocktails, thoughtfully curated wine list, and artisanal gelato. From its humble beginnings in 2017, the brand has remained dedicated to bringing the soul of Italy to Indian diners, and the Park Street location marks a bold new chapter. The decor radiates warm minimalism, offering the perfect setting for intimate dinners, stylish brunches, or indulgent evening soirees. Fabbrica Originale continues to enchant guests by delivering a deeply authentic and stylish Italian dining experience in the heart of Kolkata.





4. ATM Bar & Kitchen (at 1910 Galleria)

ATM Bar & Kitchen by Pass Code Hospitality redefines exclusivity in Kolkata with the opening of its second outpost at the historic 1910 Galleria on Camac Street. Short for 'A Ta Maison '- French for "At your own home"-ATM is an intimate, members-only space offering unparalleled sophistication, gourmet contemporary cuisine, and award-winning cocktails. Originating in Delhi, the Kolkata chapter promises the same commitment to luxury and personalisation, where every detail, from curated menus to bespoke service by personal butlers, enhances the club's unique ambience. With its plush interiors and emphasis on privacy, ATM also doubles as a hub for cultural exchange and refined socialising. Whether you're sipping on a finely aged spirit or enjoying a cigar in its exclusive lounge, ATM Members Bar is designed to be a sanctuary of calm indulgence in the city's bustling heart.





5. Craft Coffee Experience Centre (in Southern Avenue)

For coffee aficionados, the new Craft Coffee Experience Centre in Southern Avenue is a haven. Spanning 1,900 square feet, the cafe exudes old-world charm with earthy whites, ochre accents, and hand-textured walls. Highlights include a large manual brew bar and a wall mural conceptualised by co-founder Dipraj Das. The menu offers unique beverages like Zesty Orange Cold Chocolate and Mandarin Coffucha, complemented by Neapolitan-style pizzas and Bhetki Fish Fingers.





6. Lucky Tigerr (on Park Street)

Lucky Tigerr is the city's newest hotspot for Cantonese and Sichuan cuisine, mixing bold flavours with pulsating nightlife energy. Located in the iconic Park Mansion, this 3,000 sq ft venue is a visual and sensory spectacle. Conceptualised by Hungry N Thirsty Foods Pvt. Ltd., Lucky Tigerr is where culinary art meets club culture. Guests are treated to an immersive dining experience that includes a 200 sq. ft. cocktail bar inspired by China's sacred mountains, a DJ-powered dance floor, and a dramatic open kitchen. The interiors exude modern opulence while maintaining an electric, high-energy atmosphere. Inventive cocktails and fiery, flavour-packed dishes set the tone for an evening that seamlessly transitions from sophisticated dinner to high-octane party. With its theatricality, elegance, and vibe-forward offerings,





7. Nutcase (in South Kolkata)

Nutcase is a compact yet vibrant cocktail parlour in South Kolkata, spanning 650 square feet. The space features German Bauhaus-inspired wallpaper, amber-toned lighting, and eclectic art pieces. The oblong bar serves as the centrepiece, offering a range of inventive cocktails and small bites, making it a unique spot for an intimate evening out.





Kolkata's culinary landscape in 2025 reflects its dynamic spirit and rich heritage.