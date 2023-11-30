New restaurants in Mumbai: December in Mumbai is generally believed to be the best time to explore the city. Cooler temperatures, pleasant sunshine, vibrant greens and frequent breezes entice you to spend more time outside your home. If you're in search of a foodie adventure, we've got your back. Several new restaurants, bars and cafes have opened in the city this season. We round up some of the top ones you need to check out in December 2023. Traditional sattvik food, good old chaat, authentic Chinese cuisine, Japanese-Peruvian delicacies... there is an incredible variety of options on this list:

Here Are 9 New Restaurants In Mumbai To Visit In December 2023

1. Yi Jing, Andheri

Photo Credit: Yi Jing, ITC Maratha

Want to experience the tantalising aromas of Chinese cuisine first-hand? If yes, the newly opened Yi Jing at ITC Maratha is the place to be. Under the expert direction of Executive Chef Liang Xiaoqin, the restaurant serves a delectable array of shaped dim sums, wok specialities, hand-pulled lamian noodles, duck delicacies and much more.

Where: Lobby Level, ITC Maratha, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Mumbai, Sahar, Andheri East

2. The Nines, Juhu

Boasting breathtaking interiors and covering an expansive 14,000 sq. ft, The Nines reflects the sophistication of a modern European bistro with a contemporary flair. The menu is a fusion of global influences, combining elements from Indian, Mediterranean, Asian, and Western cuisines. The restaurant features distinct spaces offering a different backdrop to your culinary journey: the vibrant Green Room, the dreamlike Skylight Bar, the spacious Private Dining Room, and the Grand Dome - which includes an extensive bar, DJ console, and VIP area.

Where: Plot No 70, JVPD Grounds, Devle Rd, near PVR, JVPD Scheme, Juhu, Mumbai





3. Tango Tamari, Juhu

Photo Credit: Tango Tamari

At Tango Tamari, diners have the unique opportunity to dive into the richness of Nikkei cuisine: a combination of Japanese and Peruvian influences. Feast on a stunning selection of flavourful delicacies, including tacos, sushi, salads, seafood specials and much more. Don't miss their exquisite cocktails, which will enhance your culinary experience further. The restaurant has options for indoor as well as outdoor seating.

Where: Hotel Kings International, 5, Juhu Tara Rd, Juhu, Mumbai





4. Sukoon, Bandra

Photo Credit: Sukoon, Bandra

As the name suggests, Sukoon aims to offer patrons a peaceful haven amidst the bustling streets of Bandra. The establishment prefers the tag of "a garden dining space" rather than just a "restaurant" that serves vegetarian, vegan and sattvik dishes. As you take advantage of your green surroundings, you can dig into delicious and wholesome smoothie bowls, salads & wraps, breakfast delights as well as uniquely curated appetisers, mains, and desserts.

Where: Sukoon by Joshi House, Ground floor, Noorie House, 4 Rajan Road, Off Carter Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai





5. Imlee The Chaat Gali, Bandra

Want to savour your favourite chaats in a refreshing way? Then visit the newly opened Imlee the Chaat Gali in Bandra. The restaurant aims to provide guests with the ultimate chaat indulgence elevated with a touch of luxury. Along with classics, one can try iconic dishes like Pani Puri, Bhel Puri, Aloo Tikki, etc. with a contemporary twist.

Where: Shop No.5, Carlton Court Building beside the Junction of Turner, and Perry Cross Rd, Mumbai.





6. Trippy Goat, Lower Parel

Trippy Goat promises a convergence of diverse culinary traditions, premium coffees, a trending cocktail program and an extensive wine selection. The meticulous attention to detail and aesthetic sensibilities are reflected in the menu as well as the decor. The design philosophy echoes the timeless charm of Bangalore's colonial bungalows, with clever hints at modernity. The establishment has taken a cuisine-agnostic approach - diners can expect lip-smacking dishes inspired by a wide range of local and international flavours.

Where: Kamala Mills, Trade Tower, Unit No 1, Ground Floor, B wing, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai



7. Therapy Cocktail Bar, Khar

When in Khar, unwind at Therapy Cocktail Bar with delightful concoctions and yummy bites. The retro aesthetics of the bar serves as a reminder of simpler times, encouraging you to forget your worries about the present. Along with classic and signature cocktails, keep an eye out for their dessert-themed drinks.

Where: Ground Floor, 3rd Rd, next to The Unicontinental Hotel, Khar, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West





8. Dusk, Navi Mumbai

Photo Credit: Dusk, The Park Navi Mumbai

Dusk at The Park, Navi Mumbai is back after a large-scale transformation. The revamped bar is an electrifying and high-energy space that you need to check out. Enjoy exquisite boozy concoctions paired with scrumptious food spanning Indian and international cuisines. Dusk opens up to Aqua - a poolside venue that hosts karaoke, live bands, and other entertainment options throughout the week.

Where: The Park, Nirmaladevi Marg, Sector 10, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai



9. China Bistro, BKC

China Bistro now has a brand new branch at the Bandra Kurla Complex. The Asian restaurant is well-known for its stone pots, sushi, dim sums, ramen bowls and desserts. Whether you're working in or visiting BKC, China Bistro is here to deliver a memorable dining experience.

Where: Shop No 3, Ground floor, Ins Tower, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai