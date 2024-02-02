New Restaurants in Mumbai: December and January saw several new openings in the city. In general, Mumbai is especially abuzz in winter, as it enjoys slightly cooler temperatures. As we enter the second month of 2024, we round up some of the top new restaurants in the city you should not miss out on. Lovers of Asian cuisine are in for a special treat. February also marks the opening of the Mumbai establishment of an award-winning restaurant. Check out the full list below and start making your plans!

Here Are 7 New Mumbai Restaurants You Must Visit In February 2024:

1. Avartana, ITC Maratha, Andheri

ITC's award-winning contemporary South Indian restaurant has opened its third establishment in the country - at ITC Maratha, Mumbai. The original one in Chennai was ranked 30th among Asia's 50 Best Restaurants in 2023. At Avartana, guests have a choice of 5 skillfully crafted tasting menus inspired by different motifs. Expect to be immersed in the wondrous possibilities of what South Indian flavours can be, when honed with creativity and finesse. You can also read our complete review of the new restaurant here.





Where: Avartana, ITC Maratha, Sahar Airport Road, Andheri East.

2. Aamchee, Girgaon Chowpatty

Photo Credit: Aamchee, Mumbai

Aamchee, a vegetarian Mumbai-themed cafe is the latest venture by Pinky Chandan Dixit of Soam fame. Diners can indulge in a creative and scrumptious selection of dishes inspired by the city's favourite flavours. Signature offerings include Matunga Rasam, Gymkhana Corn Chowder, Nariman Salad, Veggie Loaded Thaalipeeth, Aamchee Bun Maska, East Indian Waffle Chaat and many more. Elevate your experience by tasting some of their special drinks and comfort desserts as well.





Where: Aamchee, Soni Building 46, Pandita Ramabai Road, Opp Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, Girgaon Chowpatty.





3. P.F. Chang's, Lower Parel

The famous international chain of Asian restaurants, P.F. Chang's, has made its India debut in Mumbai. Around 70-80% of the original menu remains the same, while the remaining dishes have been customised to suit local tastes. There are great vegetarian and Jain options as well. Don't miss the chance to try some of the trademark delicacies like Original Dynamite Shrimp, Chang's Lettuce Wraps, Spicy Kimchi Fried Rice and Mongolian Tenderloin.





Where: P.F. Chang's, Ground Floor, One Lodha Place, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.



4. Goh Jia Ting, Bandra

Lovers of Pan-Asian cuisine may also want to check out Goh Jia Ting, especially for the seafood. This new restaurant by The China Gate group promises to be a cosy haven imbued with irresistible Asian aromas. Highlights from the food menu include Crispy Pomfret Thai Style, Steamed Edamame with sea salt, Salt and Pepper Calamari, Whole Lobster with noodles, Vegetarian Baked Hakka Noodle and Peking Duck. Pair these treats with unique drinks from the array of flavourful cocktails.





Where: Goh Jia Ting, Ground floor, Chinagate restaurant building, Tamang Niwas, Waterfield Road, Bandra (West).





5. Stand By Coffee, Worli

Photo Credit: Stand By Coffee

Worli has a quaint new cafe offering speciality brews and delectable bites amidst a warm, soothing ambience. Apart from well-done classics, enjoy unique beverages like Sea Salt Mocha, Callebaut Hot Chocolate, Biscoff and Nutella Frappes, Yuzu Espresso Tonic and others. You can also try delicious coffee mocktails, kombucha and different types of tea. Along with your drinks, relish sandwiches, fresh bowls, healthy dosas and yummy baked goods (savoury and sweet).





Where: Stand By Coffee, Shop No 3,4&5, Kakad estate, Dr RG Thadani Marg, Near Poddar Hospital, Worli.





6. Lucy Lou All Day, Andheri

Photo Credit: Lucy Lou All Day

Andheri East has a sprawling new destination for fun and food: Lucy Lou All Day. Whether you're planning a relaxing brunch or an energetic club evening, this new restaurant and bar has got you covered. Some of the must-try dishes are Adana kebab, wild mushroom pide, crispy prawn cheung fun, butter chicken samosa and Neapolitan pizzas. Among the cocktails, keep an eye out for Alphonso Sago, Los Santos and Spicy Red Hot Chilli Peppers.





Where: Lucy Lou All Day, 1st Floor, Pinnacle Business Park, Mahakali Caves Rd, near Shanti Nagar, next to Ahura Centre, MIDC, Andheri (East).





7. Foo, Thane

Foo, the popular Asian restaurant, now boasts a branch at Viviana Mall in Thane. Savour crowd-pleasers like Togarashi Black Rice Maki, Peruvian Lobster Roll, Sriracha Chicken Dumpling, Tenderloin Chilly with Leeks & Onions, and La Yu Ban Mein Noodles, among others. For those following a vegan diet, there are some delightful options to choose from. Don't forget to check out their outstanding G&Ts and desserts too.





Where: Foo, Level 1, Viviana Mall, Thane.