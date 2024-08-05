August typically marks the peak of the rainy season in Mumbai. As the rains lash down, inconveniences tend to mount in this metropolis. But one cannot help but acknowledge the refreshing nature of the showers. To further celebrate the monsoon, why not dig into comforting food and drink? If you're looking for new dining destinations in the city, we have just the list for you. Several new restaurants, bars and cafes have opened in Mumbai recently. Here are some of the top ones to check out:

6 New Restaurants In Mumbai To Visit In August 2024

1. Flurys, Colaba

Kolkata's beloved Flurys has opened its first tea room in Mumbai, near the iconic Gateway Of India. The 100-seater establishment boasts indoor and outdoor seating, with a warm ambience inside and stunning views outside. Mumbaikars can finally feast on Flurys' famous full English Breakfast, sandwiches, rum balls, pastries, sundaes, special savoury dishes, cocktails, heritage coffees and more.

Where: 26, PJ Ramchandani Marg, Apollo Bandar, near Gateway of India, Colaba, Mumbai.





2. Sante Spa Cuisine, Girgaon

Photo Credit: Sante Spa Cuisine

The Royal Opera House has a new dining destination dedicated to healthy eating: Sante Spa Cuisine. This is the brand's 2nd Mumbai outlet (the other is in BKC) and offers guests a range of wholesome delicacies at a legendary location. The kitchen, led by Chef Shailendra Kekade, embraces the philosophy of Sattvic cuisine and fresh, pure ingredients that are believed to promote physical and mental well-being. Sante Spa Cuisine was founded by Sonal Barmecha, and co-owned by AgneloRajesh Athaide.

Where: Sante Spa Cuisine, The Royal Opera House, Shrimad Rajchandraji Marg, Charni Road East, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai.





3. TAT, Vikhroli

Photo Credit: TAT

TAT presents a celebration of contemporary Indian Coastal Cuisine, inspired by classic recipes from the Indian peninsula, as well as an exquisite selection of Sri Lankan dishes. TAT is the latest project by celebrated restaurateur Sumit Govind Sharma (who is also the force behind EVE and Que Sera Sera). Chef Sudhir Pai has curated a menu that spotlights a rich variety of coastal flavours, combining their traditional essence with contemporary flair. Beautiful murals depicting seaside landscapes and traditional coastal communities create an inviting atmosphere inside the restaurant.

Where: Ground Floor, Godrej Tower, 2 Restaurant 1, Eastern Express Highway, near The Trees by Taj, Pirojshanagar, Vikhroli, Mumbai.





4. BaaMee, Andheri

Photo Credit: BaaMee

Andheri West has a fun new dining destination: BaaMee All Day Eatery and Bar with a Twist. It promises a distinctive modern retro ambience with global progressive cuisine and a dynamic bar that combines nostalgic elements with contemporary design. BaaMee is not just a high-energy spot for an evening outing. Since it's open from 8 am, it is also a great option for your next breakfast or brunch plans with friends. BaaMee is helmed by Yezdi Irani and Saikot Chaki.

Where: BaaMee All Day Eatery and Bar, Chandak Unicorn Building, 844 New Ambivali CHS, Jeevan Nagar, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West, Mumbai.





5. Craft Of Food 2.0, Bandra

Photo Credit: Craft Of Food 2.0

Craft of Food 2.0, a charming boho cafe for all-day dining and coffee, has opened on Waterfield Road. Its calming Bohemian decor and stylishly quirky interiors create a serene atmosphere, well-suited for leisurely meals, socialising with friends, or a quiet coffee break. Guests can relish a variety of delicious treats from its wholesome vegetarian menu, including vegan and Jain options. Craft of Food 2.0 is helmed by Chef Sourabh Das.

Where: Rizvi Mahal, 9/B, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai.





6. Nazaara, Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai has a swanky rooftop restaurant and bar you need to check out. The aptly named Nazaara is perched on the topmost floor of the newly opened Navi Mumbai Marriott. Guests can feast their eyes on a panoramic view of the city and the surrounding hills from this spot. After the monsoon, the outdoor section will be open for dinner and drinks by the pool and under the stars. For now, one can enjoy the elegant ambience inside and appreciate the glittering landscape in comfort. The bar programme at Nazaara includes a special focus on Bourbon-based cocktails. As for food, Chef Rohit Mattummal has curated an expansive menu featuring North Indian, Asian, Mughlai and selected coastal delicacies.

Where: Marriott Hotel, D 264, Thane - Belapur Rd, TTC Estate, Turbhe MIDC, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai.