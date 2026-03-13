Spring is arguably the best time to eat out in India. The weather is still pleasant enough to enjoy an outdoor table, the festive calendar is winding down, and the city's restaurateurs, who apparently follow the same seasonal rhythm as the rest of us, have been quietly preparing to unveil their best new ideas. March and April 2026 have delivered a particularly strong crop of openings across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Goa. From Michelin-starred chefs coming home to Latin American debuts and Japanese concepts expanding beyond their original cities, this season's restaurant scene is having a very good moment.





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Top New Restaurants In Delhi NCR You Need To Try Right Now:

ATE Glasshouse by Altogether Experimental

Delhi's cafe scene just got a stunning upgrade with ATE Glasshouse, the latest gem from Altogether Experimental in Meharchand Market. This vertically layered stunner unfolds from a breezy street entrance to sun-drenched terraces, blending dining, coffee rituals, and rotating art exhibits in a sleek glass-and-metal haven. Chef Anukriti Anand and Vicky Mandal's vision shines through speciality brews like the fluffy Ate Latte or bold Not Whiskey Sour, alongside global comforts—Cilbir Turkish eggs, tiramisu pancakes, or chicken katsu bowls. It's your neighbourhood spot for morning coffees, lazy brunches, or lingering chats, where warmth, curiosity, and craft create that irresistible everyday belonging.

AlienKind

AlienKind just crash-landed in Delhi's Connaught Place (Block M-60, Radial Road 6, Inner Circle), shaking up the F&B scene with its "Humans Make Stupid Choices, Rather Be an Alien" mantra. Fresh from five Bengaluru outposts like Indiranagar and HSR, this QSR rebel fuses Futuristic Brutalism—raw geometry meets neon futurism—with superfood drinks like the tri-layered Cloudy and the no-spill Starship Burger. Co-founder Vikram Kakkireni says it's about ditching the ordinary for bold innovation and cultural edge. Dive into accessible, inventive eats that reimagine quick dining—perfect for flavor explorers ready to beam up.

Mamagoto

Mamagoto, India's beloved pan-Asian spot with its fun "Fun Asian" vibe, has roared back at Nexus Select Citywalk, Saket, in a vibrant new look. This 40-seater gem boasts bold, contemporary interiors, over 50 fresh recipes like Sweet Corn & Avocado Cake Sushi, Ebi Tempura Uramaki, Wild Mushroom & Truffle Oil Dim Sum, and the indulgent K-Pop Porky Bowl—plus timeless favourites. Don't miss the Japanese konbini-inspired Grab & Go kiosk for quick bites on the go. Chef Ravi Saxena calls it "familiar yet unexpected," while COO Vineet Kochar eyes agile growth. Rediscover the playful flavours that made Mamagoto iconic since 2010!

Behind the Mirror

Tucked behind a luxe salon in Vasant Vihar, The Dressing Room is Delhi's hottest speakeasy secret, where glamour meets craft cocktails in an intimate hideaway for the city's elite social set. Slip through a faux dressing room into a dimly lit lounge of velvet nooks, amber glows, and mirrored magic—think old-world indulgence with a theatrical twist. Sip signatures like the truffle-vetiver Tonsorial Old Fashioned, spicy ancho-tequila Blowout, matcha-whisky Eat Your Greens, or strawberry-white chocolate Blush & Bloom. Graze on citrus salmon ceviche, tamarind prawns, truffle sando, and more, before a dark chocolate mousse finale. It's discreet, unhurried nightlife done right.

Rumour

Nestled in Priya Market's vibrant Priya Highstreet, Rumour is a cosy 45-seat speakeasy lounge evoking a New York loft's warm, layered ambience, with sombre lighting and an intimate vibe. Wine steals the spotlight, complemented by approachable cocktails and shareable plates like epic bites that pair perfectly. It's the ideal spot where evenings begin with drinks and seamlessly stretch into memorable, unhurried nights.

Top Banana, GK-2

Perched on the third floor above Ikk Panjab in M-5, Greater Kailash 2, Top Banana pulses with moody lighting, buzzing music, and a snug layout fostering spontaneous fun (open Tue-Sun, 6 pm-1 am). Strong cocktails shine alongside dishes like duck pâté banh mi, and pickle martinis, drawing crowds ready to let the night unfold





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The Croffle Guys

Delhi's delivery-only delight (via apps like Swiggy, spanning Indirapuram to Gurgaon), The Croffle Guys fuses crispy, buttery croissant waffles with indulgent fillings, from chocolate-loaded to ghee podi idli twists. Shark Tank-famous and viral, they're the sweet, flaky fix for lazy afternoons when pastry meets waffle cravings.

ROUND D CLOCK

Round D Clock, the new 24/7 hub near Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport, has you covered with crave-worthy, pocket-friendly multi-cuisine delights that hit just right, any time. Chef Ritesh Negi's menu nails comfort food favourites like steaming meat chawal, crispy chicken fry, spice-kissed momos, and fragrant biryani, fresh, hygienic, and bursting with familiar flavours that travel across time zones. Their quick-service setup keeps things speedy without skimping on taste, perfect for late-night bites or early-morning fuel. Swing by for reliable grub that feels like home, whenever hunger strikes.





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The Spring Batch

The best part about a new restaurant is what it signals: someone believed in an idea strongly enough to stake real money on it, and now you get to be the judge. The March-April 2025 class of openings has given Indian diners a genuinely exciting range of options to work through. Whether you are looking for a celebratory dinner, a low-key neighbourhood spot, or somewhere that makes you feel like you have discovered something before the crowd does, there is something on this list for that mood. Go with an appetite and, ideally, a reservation.