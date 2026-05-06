Kangana Ranaut, actor-turned-politician, has raised an important question about everyday nutrition: Do we really get all the nutrients our bodies need to function properly from the food we eat? In a video shared on Instagram by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, she encouraged people to think more carefully about what goes into their daily meals, saying, “We all always talk about healthy food, but is everyone getting all the nutrition from that food?”





Reflecting on her childhood, Kangana shared that she grew up in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh, where people have always relied on simple, local, and nutritious food. She recalled how meals were prepared with care and carried both the love of the village and plenty of nutrients that support life. According to her, the food she grew up eating was naturally rich and balanced, which provided the body with everything it needed to stay healthy.





She explained that their daily diet in the mountains included a mix of millets, rice, pulses, green vegetables, seasonal fruits, and dairy products such as milk and ghee. For her, this was not just food but a “balanced diet”. She said, “This is not just food, but a balanced diet which gives nutrition to the body and strength to life.”

Kangana then highlighted the importance of having a colourful plate of food. She said that when meals include a variety of colours, they usually provide a wide range of nutrients. “Energy, strength, immunity, all come from this, and this is most important for girls, women and children,” she mentioned, adding that their health plays a crucial role in shaping not just their own future but also the well-being of their entire families.





At the end of the clip, Kangana encouraged everyone to adopt a healthier lifestyle by choosing their local cuisine, and said, “So, let's all come together and vouch that we will eat local, we will eat seasonal, and we will make our plate colourful.” She summed up her message, saying, “Sahi poshan, desh roshan.”

The clip was posted with the caption, “A balanced, colourful thali is the foundation of good health. #PoshanAbhiyaan.” Kangana Ranaut's message is a simple reminder that local and seasonal foods can be the key to balanced and sustainable nutrition.