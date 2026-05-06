Milind Soman's latest fitness milestone is as inspiring as it is remarkable. The 60-year-old actor and fitness enthusiast recently swam across one of the world's most challenging water routes. On May 1, 2026, Soman completed a 15-kilometre swim across the Strait of Gibraltar - one of the narrowest points between Europe and Africa - travelling from Tarifa in Spain to the coast of Morocco. Sharing the moment on Instagram, he described the experience as a "beautiful, beautiful, beautiful swim", alongside photos of himself in the water and holding the Indian flag. While the feat itself is extraordinary, what continues to intrigue many is the simplicity of the lifestyle and diet that powers him.





Milind Soman's Fitness Journey: More Than Just Swimming

Beyond swimming, Milind Soman is known for his consistent approach to fitness. His routine includes long-distance running, cycling and yoga. Interestingly, despite his impressive endurance levels, he has often shared that his daily structured workout lasts just about 10 to 15 minutes, highlighting the importance of consistency over intensity.

No Junk Or Processed Food

A key aspect of Soman's lifestyle is his clean eating philosophy. In an interview with The Times of India, he revealed that he consciously avoids refined, processed and packaged foods. Soft drinks are off the table, and alcohol is limited to rare occasions, perhaps just once or twice a year.





He also emphasises keeping his diet natural - avoiding supplements and extra vitamins altogether, and drinking water as required, but never cold.

A Fruit-Heavy Breakfast Routine

Instead of conventional morning staples like tea, biscuits or savoury snacks, Milind begins his day with fresh, seasonal fruits.





In a 2025 interview with Pinkvilla, he shared that he eats generously - often an entire papaya (or two, if smaller), half a watermelon, or several mangoes during the season. Bananas are also a regular part of his morning meal.

Simple, Balanced Indian Meals For Lunch And Dinner

When it comes to main meals, Milind keeps things uncomplicated. His lunch and dinner typically consist of everyday Indian staples such as dal, rice and vegetables. He avoids elaborate preparations and does not rely on so-called "superfoods".





For dinner in particular, he prefers lighter meals and tends to stay away from heavy, hard-to-digest foods like non-vegetarian dishes, focusing instead on easy, nourishing options.





Also Read: Craving A Piece Of Jalebi? Take A Look At Milind Soman's "When" And "How Much" To Eat

Losing Weight With Intermittent Fasting

Milind has also experimented with intermittent fasting. Speaking on the FPJ Show, he shared that he began following a 16:8 fasting routine in November 2024 out of curiosity. The results, he said, were surprisingly positive.





He reported losing around 6 to 7 kilograms and feeling more energetic and alert. However, he eventually paused this routine while preparing for a half-Ironman event, since it requires eating more for endurance.

A Relaxed But Consistent Sleep Routine

Contrary to the popular belief that fitness enthusiasts start their day at dawn, Milind Soman follows a more relaxed schedule. In an interview with Moneycontrol, he revealed that he typically wakes up around 8:30 am and spends some time unwinding before starting his day. He usually heads out for a run around 10 am and prioritises adequate rest by avoiding late nights altogether.





Milind Soman proves that a simple, nature-led, and disciplined lifestyle can go a long way in promoting long-term fitness.