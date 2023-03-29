The winners of the 11th edition of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants for 2023 were declared on 28 March 2023. Three Indian restaurants have been featured on the esteemed list. Masque in Mumbai is the best restaurant in India, occupying 16th place this year. Indian Accent in Delhi has been ranked 19th, while Avartana at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai ranked 30th. Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list is sponsored by S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna. Le Du in Bangkok has topped the list for 2023, with Sezanne in Tokyo occupying the 2nd place and Nusara in Bangkok coming in 3rd.

About The Indian Winners:

Masque, Mumbai, was first featured on the prestigious list in 2021. In 2020, it won the One To Watch Award. Last year, it ranked 21st. It is owned by restaurateur Aditi Dugar. In the announcement on Instagram, the official page of the Awards posted, "One of India's most forward-thinking restaurants, Masque's raison d'etre is to show off the wealth of India's produce, extracting maximum flavour from local ingredients in a 10-course tasting menu served in a stylish former textile mill in Mumbai."

Indian Accent in Delhi had been declared the best restaurant in India, by the same list, for seven consecutive years from 2015 to 2021. Chef Manish Mehrotra is the culinary director of the restaurant. Avartana, Chennai, is one of ITC's flagship restaurants dedicated to the celebration of South Indian cuisine. This year, it has also won the List's Highest New Entry Award.

Last week, the List announced the names of the restaurants that ranked from 51 to 100. Among them, Bukhara at ITC Maurya in Delhi was ranked 52nd. Three Mumbai restaurants were also featured: Americano (66th), The Table (78th) and Ekaa (93rd).