2024 is just beginning and it's time to embrace new experiences! If you're a foodie, you should make sure you try something new every month. If you're looking to visit a new restaurant or bar in Mumbai, we've got you covered. We've rounded up some of the exciting new openings in the city you must not miss. From indulgent French pastries to comforting Mexican food, there are some tempting options to choose from. Check them out below and start planning your January outings!

6 New Restaurants In Mumbai You Must Try In January 2024:

1. Laduree, BKC

Photo Credit: Laduree, Mumbai

Pastry lovers, rejoice! Laduree, the iconic French luxury patisserie house is now in Mumbai. It recently made its debut at the newly opened Jio World Plaza in BKC. The renowned tea house was first established in Paris in 1862 and its other Indian outlets are located in Delhi NCR. Patrons can enjoy a range of sweet as well as savoury indulgences, including the brand's legendary macarons.

Where: Jio World Plaza, Gate 12, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai.

2. Cosy Box, Lower Parel

Cosy Box, an expansive new restaurant and bar, has brought Cannes-style glamour to Mumbai. The establishment has carved out exclusive spaces for different dining experiences. Each is enlivened with cinematic charm and sophisticated design. Guests can enjoy a diverse array of Mediterranean, European, Oriental, and Modern Indian delicacies, along with a range of signature cocktails and drinks.

Where: Unit No. 6 & 7, Cosy Box, One Lodha Place, Senapati Bapat Marg, near Lodha Towers, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

3. Larrikin, Juhu

Photo Credit: Larrikin, Mumbai

Juhu has an exciting premium bar named Larrikin that you need to check out. It represents a wondrous combination of old-world charm and contemporary elegance. Patrons can enjoy a specially curated selection of premium single malts as well as expertly crafted cocktails inspired by local culture. These can be paired with the European-style food menu, specialising in delectable prime-cut meats from different countries.

Where: Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai.

4. Maiz Mexican Kitchen, Lower Parel

Maiz Mexican Kitchen is a cosy eating joint that has recently opened in Phoenix Mills. The vibrant space offers diners an opportunity to dig into several Mexican favourites, including nachos, burritos, quesadillas and more. In addition to the dine-in establishment, Maiz also operates as a cloud kitchen, with a presence in 10 locations around the city.

Where: East Zone, 1st Floor, Food Court, 25B. Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

5. Badmaash, Lower Parel

Photo Credit: Badmaash, Mumbai

After Andheri, the Mouni Roy-backed sensation, Badmaash, has now made its way to Lower Parel. Expect a playful, whimsical twist on food, drinks and decor here - as suggested by the name. The lively ambience perfectly complements the innovative Indian food on offer, along with exhilarating, eccentric cocktails.

Where: C Wing, Trade World, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Ground Floor, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

6. Mekada, Vashi

Nestled in the heart of Navi Mumbai, Mekada is a new vegetarian tapas and cocktail bar promising a memorable experience. The restaurant has scrumptious food and craft cocktails that provide refreshing twists on classics. Some of the highlights from the menu include Ohh Shroom Sliders, Holy Guacamole Toast, Three Way Bruschetta, Firecracker Paneer Bao, and Mekada Fire Pizza.

Where: Palm Beach Galleria Mall, Unit 307-312, Plot No.17, Sector 19D, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.