NewMenuAlert: Guppy's Winter Ramen Festival Has 12 Types Of Ramen, Food Challenges And More!

It's the best feeling ever to slurp on a bowl of delicious noodles during winters. A bowl of piping hot noodles during a cold winter's night is one of those simple pleasures of life that one should experience. To meet your snuggly demands, contemporary Japanese bar and kitchen Guppy in Delhi has introduced a Ramen festival called #RamenMeCrazy, the menu for which has 12 different types of Ramen, with exciting options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The ramen bowls will be a delight for people who love the convenience and warmth of one-bowl meals and the menu will cater to the tastes of both the adventurous type of foodies and foodies who like more tried-and-tested popular options. What's more? The menu is available all through winter at the Lodhi Colony outlet of the restaurant.





Exciting Ramen Options For Vegetarians and Non-Vegetarians





The ramen bowls at Guppy, Delhi promise to win your hearts and change your perception towards Japanese cuisine, which is often only associated with raw fish. The mouth-watering vegetarian options include Hokkaido Miso Ramen served in spicy miso vegetable dashi broth topped with corn, broccoli & snow peas; Smoked Tomato Ramen served in vegetable and tomato stock topped with sautéed kale, bean sprout corn, snow peas and broccoli; and the 5 Mushroom Suimono Ramen which is the eggless ramen noodle topped with butter sautéed assorted mushrooms, bamboo shoots, nori seaweed and spring onions.

Ramen Festival all winter at Guppy, New Delhi





For non-vegetarians, ramen options include Chicken Paiten Ramen, served in simmered chicken stock topped with braised chicken, seasonal vegetables and soy cured egg; Tokyo Shio Chicken Ramen, served in salt flavoured dashi chicken broth, topped with chicken sausage and seasonal vegetables; and Cha Shu Ramen served in 72 hour simmered pork stock topped with Guppy signature pork belly, ginger, corn, wakame seaweed, spring onions and soy cured egg. The last option is said to be particularly popular in Japan. Seafood lovers will have a chance to try Seafood Ramen & Lobster Ramen served in rich soy flavoured seafood stock.





Additionally, there are some food challenges that will give a chance to foodies to compete against each other. The Ramen on Fire Challenge will allow you to compete against a friend, in finishing a spicy ramen meal and whoever finishes it first, wins a set lunch. Turn Up The Slurp Challenge will have you competing to be the 'loudest slurper on the table'!





Where: 28, Main Market, Lodhi Colony





Timings: Noon to 3.30pm | Dinner - 7.30 to 12.30am





Cost for 2: INR 1600 (Plus taxes)





For Reservation: +91 9650185005/ 011 24690005/6







