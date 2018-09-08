NewRestaurantAlert: Detroit Is Bringing The Cult of Basement Bars In Delhi And We Are Loving It 

Detroit Garage Bar and Kitchen is one of the latest entrants in the ever-bourgeoning food and beverage scene of Connaught Place, New Delhi. Inspired by the culture of famous garage and basement bars of Detroit, USA, the swanky restro-bar is that perfect place you want to hit with your friends or colleagues after you've packed up for the day.



Nestled in the inner circle of Connaught Place, Detroit's vintage appeal is hard to miss. A scarlet red 1947 Chevrolet parked at the entry of the garage-bar is possibly the most elaborate teaser of what is to come and what to expect. And, there is very little to disappoint as far as the interiors and ambience are concerned. Wooden chairs against the walls of black and grey and countless motifs of cars, automobiles, roads and adventure; Detroit's grungy appeal is a winner! Dim lighting and music ranging from soft jazz to house rock further enhances the mood and character of the place. Don't miss the special DJ console installed in a fancy vintage car. On weekends, you can also enjoy some live music with your sumptuous platter.







Detroit's menu offers delicious range of European, American, Indian and South East Asian delicacies, which could be teamed well with a wide array of drinks available in the bar. We tried the mini mac tarts, the perfectly baked mac and cheese sitting on top of crispy tarts served with fresh salad wins in terms of style, detailing and texture. The garage dimsums came in next and impressed with its generous soya filling and delectably thin casing. However, the highlight was the dynamite prawn crackers. Crispy fried prawns in chilli sauce served on top of crunchy crackers are a must try for the ultimate blend and balance of flavours. Pizza lovers can safely place their bets on smoked chicken pizza. Cheese, juicy chicken chunks, bell peppers, and sun dried tomatoes, the smoked chicken pizza does not try too hard to impress, and perhaps that is what works in its favour. Team the cheesy delight with your favourite cocktails and you would know what we mean.





Dyanamite prawns

Photo Credit: The Detroit Garage Bar and Kitchen







The grilled leg of chicken soaked in red wine served with mushrooms, mashed potatoes and fresh veggies does not disappoint either. If the meat were a little tenderer, it could have been the treat of the day. The churros dipped in banana sauce did not impress much. The churros were too thin and also seemed overdone.





Smoked chicken pizza

Photo Credit: The Detroit Garage Bar and Kitchen









Where: Detroit Garage Bar and Kitchen, F 40, second floor, Rajiv Chowk, Block F, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001



Cost For Two: Rs.1500/- (plus taxes) excluding drinks



Timings: 12 Noon to 1 AM







