NewRestaurantAlert: Kiara Soul Kitchen Is Serving Vegetarian World Cuisine With A Strong Asian Accent

Palates and tastes are evolving; people are opting for vegetarianism and veganism to lead a healthier and fitter life. With these evolved tastes and better health choices, we expect a healthy yet palatable culinary experience. As a result, the F&B industry is giving its best shot to give its veterans a new culinary experience. One such restaurant that has opened its door for the vegetarians and vegans in New Delhi is Kiara Soul Kitchen that takes vegetarianism to a refined level of gourmet cooking. Situated at the M Block, Greater Kailash 2, the restaurant identifies its food in terms of 'purity, mindfulness and innovation.' The restaurant also focuses on serving delicacies that cater to food lovers who may be suffering from health conditions including diabetes, thyroid and hypertension or high blood pressure. So, if you thought vegetarian and vegan food is boring and less-innovative, you might want to know more about Kiara Soul Kitchen.





Ambience





Situated on the first floor in the M-block market, Kiara Soul Kitchen offers a very warm and welcoming ambience that would make you want to visit the place more than just once. Simple yet chic seating with a theme that sets around black, brown and dark blue hues, the interiors make the culinary experience only better. Steered by restaurateurs Manav Windlass and Madhav Windlass, the restaurant also has a bar and a live kitchen that adds to liveliness of the ambience.





Menu





Kiara Soul Kitchen's menu offers an extensive range of Asian cuisine. Our first pick from the menu, which was curated by Chef Siddharth Chogle, was the Indonesian Minestrone soup, which was a tomato soup loaded with carefully chopped seasonal vegetables, lemongrass and pearl barley. It made for a soothing appetiser. Soup was then followed by stuffed Arabic date salad with Mandarin dressing. This fruity salad had Arabic dates stuffed with goat cheese, fresh fruits, walnuts, rocket leaves and topped with a zesty Mandarin dressing and olive oil. The starters included sweet potato and pumpkin galette, which was served with tangy tamarind chutney. It's bound to remind you of the chaat you like; only it is healthier. Another starter was the steamed pok-choy dumpling; a dish that gave a twist to the usual maida dumplings that we generally indulge in. Seasonal vegetables wrapped in pok-choy made the perfect combo and was definitely the highlight of the starter menu.





For the mains, we had bao bhaji with coconut froth and caramelised onions; yet another twist to the pav bhaji we love to have. Soft and spongy bao served with a runny mashed vegetable curry topped with coconut froth and butter gave a tarty after-taste. Next was the bajra upma that was flavoured with miso seasoning. It was served with goat cheese and three-way beetroot- crisps, pureed and soy glazed, which didn't disappoint either. The finale was organic black rice served with paneer and green Thai curry.





While the restaurant is yet to serve cocktails, you can pair these delicacies with interesting mocktails and alcoholic beverages. For the desserts, you can definitely enjoy the Kiara's crisp apple crumble with a miso-flavoured apple ganache and Asian kulfi which is available in lemongrass, coffee and paan flavour.





We recommend you to try out the starters that are not only innovative but also delicious and healthy. We loved how the restaurant aims at providing a healthy yet delectable culinary experience.





Where: Kiara Soul Kitchen, M 30, First Floor, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 2 (GK2), New Delhi





Cost of two: INR 2,500 (approximately)





Timings: 11:00 am to 11:00 pm







