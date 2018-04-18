NewRestaurantAlert: The ABC’s of Elemenopi

Our #NewRestaurant this week dishes out all of these and more
Have you tried a Mahjouba? How about a Cevapi? Tasted Algerian or Croatian dishes recently? Our #NewRestaurant this week dishes out all of these and more. It boasts of food from 10 exotic countries including Spain, Morocco and Lebanon. But wait, first a bit about the location of this new restaurant.
If you know Gurgaon even a little bit, you know that Golf Course Road, with its posh offices, widened roads and hassle-free approach from Delhi is easily the hottest new destination this side of town. While Cyber Hub still remains a go-to eat and dine haven for so many in Gurgaon and South-Delhi, there are a lot of new places that have come up recently, in and around Golf Course Road that put the zing back into weekend dining. Elemenopi, is the latest entrant to Gurugram's swanky One Horizon Center and offers to take you on a gourmet voyage across the globe. Elemenopi - you pronounce it by stringing together the five alphabets - L-M-N-O-P - is an interesting take on food that sounds international and comes with flavours that are very familiar, comforting even.
The Menu
With a tagline like 'Belly Well-Traveled', the restaurant really aims to take you on a culinary adventure. There's a lot to choose from and devour.
The Mehjouba - a vegetarian Alegrian starter is good to start off with when you arrive feeling very hungry! These are crispy rolls, filled with onion and tomatoes.
The entire range of 'shareables' - a selection of large plates is great for big groups. The platter consists of mixed grills and have a portion each of chicken shish kebabs, chermoula fish skewers and spicy lamb keftas served with soft pita bread and a couple of dips. The lamb keftas are quite a treat and are a must-try.
Our recommendation: The Bosnian Cevapi - a handmade lamb sausage is a must-try if you like a meaty affair. Chunky and juicy, the sausages were really flavourful. These are served with Ajvar - a tangy sauce made with roasted red peppers and aubergine pulp.
The Drinks Menu
Coming from the same team that runs The Beer cafe, it would be expected for Elemenopi to have a wide range of beer and cocktails on the menu, and they do! An interesting array of cocktails can be tried at this casual dining space. Devil Martini, Yuzu Mozito, Johny Mule and Thai Lassi (yes, you read that right!) and are just some of the signature cocktail creations on what's a fairly extensive beverage menu.
And Finally
Elemenopi is not a nosey, stiff place where portions are small and prices high. This informal space has generous splashes of red and tangerine on the walls that further add to the casual ambience. With friendly food and a bar that stretches from floor to the ceiling - this new place is definitely worth checking out.