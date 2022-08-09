A vacation looks incomplete without lip-smacking delicacies. It's the time to relax and have fun. Nothing else matters when you are on a holiday. It is also the time when you can cheat on your diet But even if you are someone who tends to get carried away with the local cuisine, it is advisable to be careful about your food choices. Many sugar-loaded drinks can harm your body like none other. So, how can you make a wise choice? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared a video on Instagram talking about the drinks that you can have while holidaying. She insisted on being mindful even on vacations and focussing more on healthier alternatives.





Here are a few drink options you must have on a vacation:

1)Coconut water: According to Nmami, this is packed with potassium and is a great source of antioxidants. Alongside, coconut water is also known for providing strength to your body. So, it keeps you energised throughout the day. And it's great for your skin and overall health, she added.

2) Lime and mint water

This could be your go-to option while you are vacationing and confused about drinks to order. The nutritionist stated that it's a great drink loaded with vitamin C. It provides nourishment to your body and hydrates you as well.

3) Smoothies and herbal tea





Nmami strictly stated that rather than going for caffeinated beverages (since they flush water out of your body), opt for the ones without caffeine. She mentioned that if you want to have alcoholic beverages, you can have them. If you prefer wine, drink it as it is (do not have it in the form of sangria). You can pair other alcohol options with your choice of soda or water or you can also add mint, ginger, cucumber, or lemon.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal often shares food and health-related updates on Instagram. In one of her previous videos, she explained how dal alone cannot make up for your daily requirement of protein. She explained it's true that dal is a great source of protein. However, it is an incomplete protein. To take full benefit from your meal, you've got to pair dal with roti or rice. Through the post, she also stated that a human's daily requirement of protein is anywhere between 45-65gms/day. To fulfil that requirement, a person needs to have four to five bowls of dal in a single meal. And usually, no one has this much dal in a single meal. So, the nutritionist mentioned that it's important to add more protein-rich foods to your diet, including soya, nuts, seeds, and chickpea.





Do follow the food tips by Nmami Agarwal to know more about food and the ways it can benefit or harm your body.