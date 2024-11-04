Pizza, a beloved dish enjoyed by people of all ages, is often associated with unhealthy ingredients like refined flour and excessive cheese. However, with a few tweaks, you can transform this classic dish into a healthier and more nutritious option. Enter the No-Maida Pizza Paratha, a delicious and convenient snack that's perfect for kids' lunchboxes. We found this recipe on the Instagram page 'neelamscookingdiaries' and found it perfect for all the parents struggling to make their kids finish their lunch in school.





What is a Pizza Paratha?

A pizza paratha is a fusion dish that combines the best of two worlds: Indian flatbread and Italian pizza. It's a simple yet flavorful dish that's perfect for a quick and easy meal.

The Difference Between Pizza and Paratha

While both pizza and paratha are flatbreads, they have distinct characteristics. Pizza, typically made with wheat flour, yeast, and water, is topped with tomato sauce, cheese, and various toppings. Paratha, on the other hand, is an unleavened flatbread made with whole wheat flour and water. It's often served with butter or ghee and can be filled with various ingredients.





How To Make Pizza Paratha I No-Maida Pizza Paratha Recipe

Saute the mixed vegetables in a pan until they are soft. Spread the pizza sauce evenly on one side of the roti. Top it with the sauteed vegetables and shredded cheese. Place the other roti on top and press the edges with a fork to seal the filling. Heat a griddle or tawa and cook the paratha on both sides until it is golden brown and crispy. Cut the paratha into triangular slices and pack it neatly in the lunch box.

Tips for making the perfect Pizza Paratha:

Use Fresh Ingredients: Use fresh vegetables and high-quality cheese for the best flavour.

Don't Overcrowd the Paratha: Avoid overloading the paratha with too much filling, as it may become difficult to seal and cook.

Grill to Perfection: Grill the paratha on medium heat to ensure even cooking and a crispy texture.

Experiment with Fillings: You can customize the paratha filling to your liking. Try adding different vegetables, herbs, or spices to create unique flavours.

With its combination of flavour, convenience, and nutritional value, the no-maida pizza paratha is a fantastic option for a healthy and delicious pizza meal.

