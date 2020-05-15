Shilpa Shetty's Healthy Summer Drink Is The Easiest Recipe To Help Kids Stay Hydrated

SEARCH
Shilpa Shetty has a delicious, refreshing summer cooler recipe which contains no sugar and is super healthy too! Try this recipe for your kids at home today.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: May 15, 2020 13:29 IST

Shilpa Shetty's summer cooler for kids is a delightful recipe which is healthy too.

Highlights
  • Shilpa Shetty has shared a new summer drink recipe
  • It is a fruit and veggie drink with watermelon, amla and carrots
  • This healthy recipe is perfect for kids to stay hydrated in summer

Summers are at their peak, with the sweltering heat taking a toll on our body. Staying hydrated during these hot summer months is absolutely vital. While drinking lots of water is ideal in times like these, we often unknowingly end up piling calories through the drinks that we have in summer. Fizzy drinks and colas contain copious amounts of sugar which can do more harm to our body than good. Shilpa Shetty has a delicious, refreshing summer cooler recipe which contains no sugar. The fitness enthusiast uploaded the healthy recipe on her IGTV, take a look:

"Whether the kids are outdoors or indoors, the hot weather can cause dehydration which in turn can cause a number of health-related issues. Help your children stay hydrated with this healthy Cool Summer Drink," wrote Shilpa Shetty in the caption. The drink was aimed at kids, but with a summer cooler as delicious at this - even adults won't be able to resist!

The best part about the summer cooler is that is healthy, nutritious and fulfilling all-in-one. The watermelon, gooseberries and carrots in the drink have a number of health benefits, which help the body stay cool and hydrated. Mint leaves add a further cooling effect to the chilled summer drink. Another major factor is that the summer drink uses zero sugar, with honey as a substitute for the sweetness. The use of watermelon also lends an additional sweetness to the preparation. This makes the drink an amazingly healthy recipe.

Here's The Full Recipe Of Summer Cooler Drink By Shilpa Shetty:

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups Watermelon, chopped
  • 1 Carrot, chopped
  • 1/2 Amla, chopped
  • 2-3 Basil Leaves, chopped
  • 2 tbsp Honey
  • 2 Sprigs Mint Leaves for garnish
  • Ice cubes, as required

Method:

  1. In a blender, add all the ingredients and blend well.
  2. Take a mint sprig in a glass. Pour the juice into it.
  3. Top with ice cubes. Serve immediately.


About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

