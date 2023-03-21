Iron woks, also known as "lohe ki kadhai," were a staple in many Indian households well before the cast-iron craze. These cookware items are thicker and heavier than other kadhais and are often reserved for frying pooris or pakoras. Growing up, many of us remember our mothers extolling the virtues of cooking with cast iron and how it added iron to our diets. While it may have seemed funny at the time, it's true that food prepared in an iron kadhai can increase the dish's iron content. However, cast-iron skillets require careful maintenance and are naturally prone to rust. To prevent rusting, here are some tips you can follow.





Can A Rusted Iron Kadhai Or Utensil Be Fixed?

The brown rust in kadhai can be hard to take off. Photo Credit: istock

Are you afraid of the bright orange rust stuck on your iron cast pan or kadhai? Don't worry, it can be fixed at home with a little effort. First, wet the utensil and add some dishwashing soap. Then, vigorously scrub it with a scrubber, putting in all your energy. Repeat this 2-3 times until the rust comes off. Rinse it in the sink and scrub it with a smooth scrubber. Once it's clean, dry it with a towel and store it by following the steps below.





Here Are 5 Tips To Prevent Rust in Your Iron Kadhai

1. Avoid Extended Exposure to Water

While it may be tempting to soak your kadhai in the sink to help loosen up stubborn bits of food, this can actually cause more harm than good. Extended exposure to water can cause rust to form on your iron cookware, so it's best to wash your kadhai as soon as possible after use.

2. Dry Thoroughly

Once you've washed your kadhai, it's important to dry it thoroughly. Use a dry towel or cloth to wipe away any excess moisture, and place the kadhai on the stove for a minute or two to evaporate any remaining water.

3. Apply a Thin Layer of Oil

To help protect your kadhai from rust, it's a good idea to apply a thin layer of oil after each use. Vegetable oil or mustard oil both work well. Use a piece of newspaper or cotton cloth to apply the oil evenly to the surface of the kadhai.

4. Avoid Acidic Foods

Some foods, like tomatoes or vinegar, can react with the iron in your kadhai and cause rust to form. To prevent this, avoid cooking acidic dishes on your iron cookware.

5. Use Your Kadhai Often

Believe it or not, using your kadhai frequently can actually help prevent rust from forming. When your kadhai sits unused for long periods of time, it can be more prone to rusting. So, don't be afraid to break out your kadhai and cook up a storm on a regular basis.





With these tips in mind, you can keep your iron kadhai in top condition for years to come. Happy cooking!