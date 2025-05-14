Korean cuisine has gained immense popularity in recent years. In India, too, there is a craze about dishes like ramen, bibimbap, Korean fried chicken and many more. Another popular Korean dish that has caught the attention of many is none other than kimchi. Known for its distinct spicy and sour taste, kimchi makes for a wonderful side dish. While you may have tried it several times, have you ever tried one with mangoes in it? Yes, you read that right. Recently, Masterchef Neha Deepak Shah took to her official Instagram page to share the recipe for this unique kimchi recipe. It is easy to make, packed with flavour and will make your meals taste incredibly delicious.

What Is Kimchi?

Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish made from fermented vegetables, usually cabbage or radishes, seasoned with spices. It's super flavourful and packed with probiotics. It is a staple in Korean cuisine.

Is Kimchi Healthy For You?

Kimchi is a nutritional powerhouse as it's rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. If fermented, it boosts its probiotic content and can support gut health. So, yes, kimchi is definitely a healthy addition to your diet. And this raw mango version is super healthy too, as it contains no oil and is quite low in calories.

How To Store Raw Mango Kimchi?

Always store your raw mango kimchi in an airtight container. If you wish to ferment it, make sure to keep it away from direct sunlight and heat sources - store it at room temperature. If you plan to consume it immediately, store it in the refrigerator. This will help preserve the kimchi's overall flavour and texture.

What Type Of Mangoes Are Best For Making Raw Mango Kimchi?

For raw mango kimchi, it's best to use green, firm mangoes that are slightly tart. Varieties like Alphonso or Kesar work well when they're green and not too ripe. The tartness adds a nice balance to the spicy and sour flavours in the kimchi.

How To Make Raw Mango Kimchi At Home | Kimchi Recipe

Begin by crushing ginger and garlic with salt in a mortar and pestle. Add gochugaru (Korean chilli powder), vinegar, soy sauce and a pinch of sugar. Now, peel raw mangoes and slice them lengthwise. Add them to a large bowl along with sliced carrots, cucumber and spring onions. Next, add the prepared chilli paste and give it a good mix. That's it - your raw mango kimchi is now ready to be savoured! You can enjoy it immediately or allow it to ferment for a day or two before enjoying.

After watching the video, we are sure you are tempted to try it out, aren't you? So, why wait? Quickly head to your kitchen and give it a try today! Do not forget to share how you liked its taste in the comments below.