Maggi, our favourite "two-minute noodle", has been part of our meals for decades. It is ingrained in our lives thanks to our memories associated with it. Some of us have fond memories of our grandparents' house where our grandmas would allow us to have Maggi every day, while others have sweet memories of college life, of the times when the hostel food was not palpable and it was our favourite Maggi that came to save us from hunger. The love for Maggi has Indianized this instant noodle so much that many people have mistaken it to be an Indian invention. However, the fact is that like its proprietor Nestle, Maggi is from Switzerland. It was founded in 1884, almost two centuries ago by the Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi. His goal was to make a meal that is delicious, nutritious and accessible to busy, working-class families. Now, his product is enjoyed by all classes of society, from the richest people of the country to people like you and me.

Another foreign dish that has been Indianized is pizza. This Italian delicacy has also managed to find a place in our hungry hearts. The combination of crust, sauce, cheese and topping has been revolutionized in our country. It is not that we don't like the classic pizza, it is just that pizza is more fun when it has some desi elements too. Indian's culinary skills are so innovative that now we have chicken tikka pizza, Paneer tikka pizza, pizza uttapam, pizza dosa and even pizza samosa! So why not follow this trend and bring together two of our favourite things in the world, Maggi and pizza.











That is exactly what the YouTube-based food blogger "Food Fatafat" has done. He has managed to combine India's most beloved flavours to create this yummy dish. This Maggi pizza recipe is so easy to make that anyone and everyone can make it. You need ingredients like cheese, Maggi, pizza sauce and vegetables. The secret to this recipe is that you will replace the dough base with a Maggi base, making your pizza spicy and delicious. As a result, you get the masaledar goodness of Maggi and cheesy flavours of pizza in each bite. The best part is that Maggi pizza is ready in about 10-15 minutes!











