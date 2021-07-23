Another foreign dish that has been Indianized is pizza. This Italian delicacy has also managed to find a place in our hungry hearts. The combination of crust, sauce, cheese and topping has been revolutionized in our country. It is not that we don't like the classic pizza, it is just that pizza is more fun when it has some desi elements too. Indian's culinary skills are so innovative that now we have chicken tikka pizza, Paneer tikka pizza, pizza uttapam, pizza dosa and even pizza samosa! So why not follow this trend and bring together two of our favourite things in the world, Maggi and pizza.
That is exactly what the YouTube-based food blogger "Food Fatafat" has done. He has managed to combine India's most beloved flavours to create this yummy dish. This Maggi pizza recipe is so easy to make that anyone and everyone can make it. You need ingredients like cheese, Maggi, pizza sauce and vegetables. The secret to this recipe is that you will replace the dough base with a Maggi base, making your pizza spicy and delicious. As a result, you get the masaledar goodness of Maggi and cheesy flavours of pizza in each bite. The best part is that Maggi pizza is ready in about 10-15 minutes!
Click on the video below to learn how to recreate this cheesy goodness at home:
Try this recipe and tell us how much you liked it in the comment section!