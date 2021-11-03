Who doesn't wish to have a lavish meal with tons of varieties on their plate? Unfortunately, taking time out of our busy schedules to make a proper meal seems like a dream. And because of that, we prefer to grab anything without giving much thought to the calories or nutritional value. So, if you also find yourself in the same situation, fret not, as today we bring you a quick, delicious and nutritious recipe of egg masala that you will love! This recipe is easy and quick to make, and it will give you a good amount of energy as well. Made with just a few things, this dish will be ready in less than half an hour and keep your stomach full for a longer time.





For many of us, eggs are one of the most basic and comforting foods. It's adaptable, and you can make a variety of recipes from it at any time of day. All you need are eggs and a few simple ingredients to whip up a quick and tasty dish in no time. And this recipe of egg masala is precisely that! All you need to do in this dish is cover boiled eggs in a masala, then cook it in an onion-tomato base with masalas, and your dish will be ready in no time.

So, if you also want to indulge in the goodness of this dish, then check out its recipe below:

How To Make Egg Masala | Easy Egg Masala Recipe

First, Take boiled eggs in a bowl. Add ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt, cumin powder and coriander powder. Mix the spices thoroughly. Take a bowl of oil, put the eggs in the pan and saute.





Next, take a pan and add cumin seeds, green chilli and chopped onion. Saute them till golden brown, and then add ginger, garlic, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder and salt. Mix it well. Add water and let it simmer. Now add tomatoes, mix well and add more water. Put the eggs into the gravy, mix and enjoy!





For the full recipe of egg masala, click here.





Make this delicious meal for lunch and enjoy! Let us know how you liked the taste of it!



