Not A Sunday Binge, But It's An Eid Binge For Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, like many others, celebrated Eid today with much fervour. The diva, who recently made it to the list of '30 Top Health and Fitness Influencers in India,' posted an Eid special binge video and for that she chose one of the most classic Indian desserts, which is very rare to get - qubani ka meetha. But, that's not it, the table was brimming with some more delectable dishes and desserts like payasam, mangoes, ice creams and custard. Joining her for this Eid binge party were Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Diya Mirza and Aditi Rao Hydri at Shabana Azmi's house. Have a look!
Doesn't that look heavenly? Shilpa also revealed on Instagram that qubani ka meetha is best paired with custard. "Not a Sunday.. but it's EID BINGE.. Rare to get Khubaani ka Meeta with custard and ice cream Yummmmm toh cheat to banta hai.. So when I cheat (on food only), it has to be worth it, this totally was!!#funday binging with @diamirzaofficial and @aditiraohydari Thanks @anilskapoor for the special appearance with your "2bits" Thankyou and love you #shabanaazmi for the epic spread," she wrote on Instagram.
Qubani ka meetha hails from Hyderabad and is a special feature served at Hyderabadi weddings. Khubani means apricot in Urdu. For this dish, dried apricots are boiled with sugary syrup until the concoction gets form of thick soup. This exotic dessert is topped with blanched almonds or apricot kernels, and is traditionally garnished with malai, custard or ice cream.
