Mothers can truly light up our days - sometimes with their loving gestures and sometimes with their funny remarks, but especially with the lip-smacking dishes that they make for us. Any gloomy day can be set right with some 'maa-ke-haath-ka-khaana' and Nushrratt Bharuccha can't stop gushing about her mom-made food. The actor recently shared an Instagram story where she is seen having breakfast made by her mother, which is none other than the go-to Indian breakfast option, Upma. The actor is back on sets and has a hectic shooting schedule, and much like us prefers the good-old homemade food for those early morning work calls.





(Also read: Upma: Here's All You Need To Know About The Traditional Indian Breakfast Dish )





Nushrratt seems to be humming in happiness with each bite of her indulgence, the actor writes 'Eating hot upma made by mommy dearest this early in the morning makes me..', while a famous Bollywood song 'My Dil Goes Mmmm' plays in the background. Watch the picture here:

Nushrratt has hot homemade upma for breakfast

Watching the actor take bites of the appetizing upma has gotten us wishing we had a plate for us too. In her video, you can see that the upma is topped with chilies, curry leaves, mustard seeds and is prepared to perfection by the actor's mother. Upma has always been a delightful and healthy breakfast option that a lot of other celebrities swear by, from Shilpa Shetty's oats Sattu Upma to Malaika Arora's breakfast favorite Upma, we can't really decide which one to make for our next breakfast, Can you?

(Also read : Here's Why Shilpa Shetty's Oats Sattu Upma Is The Most Wholesome Breakfast Meal Ever)





On the work front, the Pyaar ka Punchnama famed actress was last seen in the Netflix original 'Ajeeb dastaans', and is shooting for her next movie 'Ram Setu' alongside Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez.