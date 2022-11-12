Munching a handful of mixed nuts throughout the day is what most of us have been doing every winter. From almonds, cashews, and walnuts to raisins and pistachio, these nuts have a distinct crunch, taste, and texture that gets us hooked on them. Besides their deliciousness, each of these nuts is also rich in essential nutrients. Now if you are looking for something new to add to your jar of nuts, then some roasted chestnuts could be a great option. These are tasty, versatile, and easily available in markets. There are plenty of reasons to relish chestnuts this winter and their health benefits are one of them.





According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, consuming chestnuts can be beneficial for our bodies in multiple ways. In her latest Instagram post, the nutritionist lists down some of the wonderful properties of chestnuts. Take a look.

1.Regulates sugar level





Lovneet Batra explains that chestnuts have gallic and ellagic acid that can help manage blood sugar levels. In addition, the nuts may also make our body cells more responsive to insulin, improving insulin sensitivity. And, if you have witnessed sugar spikes lately, then the high fibre content in chestnut may help prevent it.





2.Reduces inflammation





Chestnuts are loaded with antioxidants such as gallic acid, ellagic acid, and Vitamin C along with many forms of polyphenols. This can prove to be effective in reducing inflammation. Moreover, these properties also tend to neutralize the free radicals in the body that are behind chronic inflammation.





3.Better for digestion





Poor digestion is one of the most common health issues. Being rich in fibre, consuming chestnuts can help you get rid of digestive problems and maintain a healthy gut. Fibre works as prebiotic and fuels the gut bacteria.





4.Regulates blood pressure





Including chestnuts in your daily diet can also help protect your heart from oxidative stress. They have high levels of polyphenols including ellagic acid and gallic acid that keep the blood pressure under control. The high potassium content helps regulate blood pressure.















