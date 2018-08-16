How To Roast Chestnuts? 3 Easy Ways To Roast Chestnuts

Highlights Chestnuts are the holiday version of dry fruits

You can include them in your weight loss diet too

Roasting chestnuts becomes a necessity before eating

Chestnuts are the holiday version of dry fruits. They make a special appearance around Christmas, bringing the much-needed holiday cheer. Native to temperature regions of the Northern Hemisphere, chestnuts are hard-shelled, soft-centred and little delicious nuts. There are two types of pureed chestnut - sweetened and unsweetened, which are used in sweet and savoury dishes, respectively. They are a great source of dietary fibre; hence keep you full for longer time. Additionally, they have marginal fats and calories in them, meaning you can include them in your weight loss diet too. When roasted, they become sweet-smelling and quite the rich-tasting nuts. Chestnuts are rich in nutrients and minerals like manganese and iron. The antioxidants in chestnuts make them good for heart and combat inflammation. However, these nuts cannot be eaten raw because of the presence of tannic acid, which makes them taste bitter; therefore, roasting chestnuts becomes a necessity before eating.





There are many ways to roast chestnuts. So, without much ado, let's learn how to roast chestnuts.



Learn How To Roast Chestnuts In Oven





Take the chestnuts and wipe them with a damp cloth instead of washing it.

With the help of a knife, make a cross-shaped slit through chestnut's hard-outer covering. This helps chestnuts to get roasted properly.

Pre-heat the oven at 200 degrees Celsius.

Now, arrange the chestnuts on a baking sheet with the slashed part facing above and keep them inside the oven.

Rost the chestnuts for 20-30 minutes or more until their shell is cracked. You will see the skin is opened.

Let them cool down a little. Make a mound of them in an old towel, wrap them up, squeeze them hard-they should crack-and let them sit for a few minutes.

Now, peel the chestnuts and eat them either directly, chop them to add in other dishes, or slice it to eat with some other foods and nuts like in a trail mix.

(Also Read: Here's How You Can Store Nuts For Long-Term Use)

The antioxidants in chestnuts make them good for heart







Learn How To Roast Chestnuts In Microwave





Take a few chestnuts around 5-7 and make a cross-shaped slit through chestnut's hard-outer covering with the help of a knife.

Put it in a microwave and roast them for about 2-5 minutes.

Now, peel off the chestnuts as soon as you are able to handle them comfortably.

(Also Read: 5 Nuts That Are A Must For Healthy And Glowing Skin)





You can include them in your weight loss diet too







Learn How To Roast Chestnuts On Stove





Take some chestnuts, wash them under cold water and pat them dry.

Use a sharpened knife to make a cross-shaped slit through its hard-outer covering on the flat side.

Toss chestnuts with oil.

Take a dry pan; put it on a low heat till it is hot. Add chestnuts to it and stir every few minutes for 15 minutes.

Add water to it and continue to roast. Continue to stir until water is evaporated.

Serve hot with salt.

(Also Read: What is the Best Time to Consume Nuts? We Find Out!)





Roasting chestnuts becomes a necessity before eating





Now, you know how to roast chestnuts, so when the winter comes, don't forget to roast a pile of chestnuts and enjoy its amazing flavour and chestnut-filled dishes.







