On A Diet? This Healthy Almond Snack May Be Ideal For Those Mid-Meal Cravings

Snacking is often shrouded with many misconceptions. Think snacking and you are bound to imagine all things greasy and decadent, but the truth is that snacking can be healthy and so much fun too! Most nutritionists actually recommend healthy snacking between meals to keep your metabolism up. It is also recommended to break your large meals in multiple small ones. You can prepare so many healthy nibbles with a handful of common kitchen ingredients. Almonds, as your grandparents must have told you are one of the healthiest additions you can make to your diet. Almonds are packed with omega- 3 fatty acids, which are good for heart and brain. Almonds are also a good source of protein. Additionally, almonds are also loaded with tryptophan, a hormone that has a soothing effect on the brain and helps you sleep better. The nuts have a low glycaemic index, which makes them ideal for diabetics.





Given a chance, almonds may also play a fruitful role in facilitating your diet, since they are also high in protein. You need to be careful of how you have them. First and foremost, you have to maintain portion control. You cannot tuck into half a jar and think it may help you knock off those extra kilos. Anything in excess may prove detrimental to your health; have only a handful. Secondly, keep in mind the preparations. Almonds are also used in a host of our desserts, but you obviously would not count on them for weight loss, would you? You can soak some almonds and have them early in the morning. You can also make a nutty trail mix of almonds and other nuts and seeds like chia, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds etc.

This Sweet Chilli Almond recipe by chef Kunal Kapur is ideal for those untimely cravings. It is healthy, flavourful and just so easy-to-make. All you need are some almonds, egg whites, curry leaves, salt, some sugar and red chilli powder. If you wish, you can reduce the amount of sugar in the recipe to make it healthier.





You can make this snack and munch on it in between the meals. Since almonds are a good source of both fibre and protein, they help keep you full and energetic.









