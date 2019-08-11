Weight Loss: This 3-Ingredient Juice Could Help Speed Up Your Weight Loss

Weight Loss: Orange, Carrot And Ginger Juice

When it comes to weight loss, there's a mix of information around. The internet, magazines, and newspapers are oozing with easy tips and tricks that could help you lose those extra kilos in a jiffy. But if you are really looking for something more long-lasting and sustainable, we must tell you that there is no shortcut. You will have to make necessary changes to your lifestyle and diet to see desirable changes in your body. And its okay, you don't have to follow a strict diet-plan and high intensity workout from day one. You can start slow and take your own time to understand your body and the extent to which you can push yourself.





For a healthy weight loss diet, balance is the key. You must take ample protein, fibre and even good fats. Protein helps fill you up and also regulate hunger hormone ghrelin, which makes you crave less. Similarly, fibre takes the longest to digest. This is why it stays in your system for a longer spell and helps induce a feeling of fullness. If you are full, you would naturally keep yourself away from greasy, sugary or fattening food. Now, you must be wondering what role do good fats play in weight loss. Good fats are essential for a lot of bodily functions, mostly for building tissues. Fats are of good and bad kinds. Bad fats include all your processed food, junk food and foods with trans-fats. They are laden with empty calories and do no good to your body but get accumulated as fat. Good fat sources like cheese, avocado and olive oil are teeming with nutrients that help fill you up with all things nutritious and nice.

Some intelligent swaps could also go a long way in a healthy weight loss regimen. For instance, sugary sodas, cola beverages and packaged fruit juices are full of sugar. Look for sugar-free natural drinks to keep you hydrated.





Here's a recipe of orange, carrot and ginger juice that you may add to your weight loss diet. This juice is low in calories and full of natural flavours. The real stars here are the ingredients orange, ginger and carrot. Carrot is known to increase bile secretion, which helps in shedding extra kilos. Orange juice is low in calories and has zero-fat, ginger on the other hand is good for digestion. A healthy digestion is key for weight loss.





Step-By-Step Recipe Of Orange, Carrot, Ginger Juice

Ingredients:





2 carrots (peeled and cut in halves)

2 teaspoon of ginger

500ml freshly squeezed orange juice



Method:





1. In a blender, take carrots and ginger and give it a good blend.

2. Now add the orange juice to the mix and blend again until smooth.





Drink this juice early in the morning for best results.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







