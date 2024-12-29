With an increasing awareness about health and sustainable living, veganism has become a popular lifestyle choice. For the unversed, veganism refrains from all animal-derived products, including dairy, and includes plant-based alternatives. Among these, vegan milk options like soy, oat, coconut, and almond milk have become household staples for many. Almond milk, in particular, is one of the most popular choices for its rich nutritional profile and versatility. But while almond milk is healthy, does the source of your almond milk make a difference? Store-bought vs. fresh: which one is actually better for you? Let's find out.





Also Read: Can't Choose Between Almond Milk and Soy Milk? Here are 5 Differences That Will Help You Decide

Photo: iStock



What Does Almond Milk Do To Your Body?

Almond milk is extremely beneficial for your body and serves as a perfect alternative to dairy milk. If you drink almond milk regularly, it can provide you with multiple benefits.

1. Calcium-Packed

Almond milk is a great source of calcium and can provide up to 37 percent of the daily requirement. This is even more than regular dairy milk.

2. Dairy-Free and Vegan

As mentioned above, almond milk is completely dairy-free since it is made using almonds. It is also a great option for people who are lactose intolerant.

3. Might Help With Weight Loss

Almond milk is low in calories and high in unsaturated fats. Consuming it may help you shed those extra kilos.

4. Doesn't Spike Blood Sugar

Since almond milk does not have too many carbs, it does not cause sudden blood sugar or energy spikes. It is also low on the glycemic index, making it perfect for people with diabetes.

5. Rich in Antioxidants

Almond milk is a good source of vitamin E and antioxidants. This helps protect cells against radical damage and improves immune health.

Why You Should Avoid Consuming Store-Bought Almond Milk

Now that you know the benefits of almond milk, let's dive deeper. While store-bought almond milk is convenient and saves time, it doesn't provide many benefits for your body.

Why?

Because of the ingredients. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, almonds by weight make up only about three to five percent, which is very low. Moreover, store-bought almond milk contains other ingredients like stabilizers, emulsifiers, and acidity regulators that don't help your body in any way. In fact, due to these ingredients, consuming store-bought almond milk can actually cause inflammation in your body.

Consuming almond milk is a good way to include almonds in your diet

Photo: iStock

How To Make Almond Milk At Home

The best part about almond milk is that you can easily make it at home. All you need is:





2 cups raw almonds





8 cups filtered water

1. Prepare the Almonds

Wash and soak almonds in a bowl for eight hours or overnight. This will make them soft. Peel off the skins and set them aside.

2. Blend

Transfer the soaked almonds to a mixer jar and blend until it forms a smooth paste. Add more water if necessary to achieve the desired consistency.

3. Strain and Enjoy

Pour the smooth almond paste into a sieve or muslin cloth to remove the solids. Once done, transfer the almond milk into a glass and enjoy!





Pro Tip:





You can drink fresh almond milk, but if you wish to store it, keep it in a refrigerator in a glass bottle. Use it within 4-5 days and shake well before each use.





Also Read: What to Do With Leftover Almond Milk?





Do you like consuming almond milk? Let us know in the comments below.