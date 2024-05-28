What fills our plates and fuels our bodies has shifted from a mundane aspect of daily life to a paramount concern. It has become important because it affects how we feel every day and how well our bodies can fight off sickness. To stay healthy, we need to make sure we're getting all the essential nutrients in our diet. World Nutrition Day 2024 is all about reminding us how crucial these nutrients are for our health. The day emerges as an important occasion, aiming to spotlight this crucial dimension of human health. It's all about balancing your diet while including the essential nutrients you are going to learn about in this article.





Also Read: 6 Immunity Boosting Foods That You'll Easily Find At Home

When Is World Nutrition Day Celebrated?

World Nutrition Day is celebrated on May 28 every year, all around the world. This special day is recognised by the Spanish Federation of Societies of Nutrition, Food, and Dietetics (FESNAD), who call it 'Dia Nacional de la Nutricion' in Spanish.

Significance Of World Nutrition Day 2024:

World Nutrition Day 2024 is a big deal because it helps us remember how important it is to eat well. The United Nations has even set aside the years 2016-2025, amplifying the imperative of embracing proper nourishment.

Balancing What We Eat:

Pooja Makhija, a well-known nutritionist, compares our bodies to cars, saying they need the right fuel to work well. She talks about the five important nutrients our bodies need: carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals. And she says we can choose smartly within these groups by picking whole grains, lean meats, healthy fats, and lots of fruits and veggies.

Macronutrients are needed in plenty by our bodies.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are The Essential Nutrients We Need In Our Regular Diet:

Being healthy isn't just about eating lots of one type of food; it's about getting a mix of everything our bodies need. But sometimes, we focus too much on certain nutrients and forget about others that are just as important. Nutrition expert Rupali Datta explains that nutrients can be broadly categorized into two groups: macronutrients and micronutrients.

Macronutrients:

These are the major nutrients required by our bodies in significant quantities, namely carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. They serve as the basis for classifying various foods based on their predominant nutrient content.



1. Carbohydrates: These are our primary source of energy, crucial for fueling our brains and supporting muscle function. Additionally, dietary fibers found in carbohydrates contribute to digestive and heart health while aiding in diabetes prevention.





Also Read: Fact Check: Foods Rich In Carbs Can Be Healthy Too, Here's A List



2. Proteins: Essential for maintaining bodily structure and function, proteins play diverse roles in our bodies, from immune defence to enzyme regulation. Click here for our list of protein-rich foods you must add to your diet.



3. Healthy Fats: Serving as insulators and protectors for our vital organs, healthy fats also contribute to critical bodily functions such as blood clotting regulation and inflammation control. Opting for healthier fats, such as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, is recommended for maintaining overall health. Here are some foods with healthy fats you should know about.

Micronutrients:

These are essential elements required in smaller quantities but are indispensable for disease prevention and overall health. Vitamins and minerals constitute the two main categories of micronutrients.





1. Vitamins:

These organic compounds play crucial roles in growth, immune function, and disease prevention. Vitamin-rich foods contribute to overall health

Vitamin C supports antioxidant defences and collagen (skin protein) synthesis. This vitamin plays a vital role in building immunity.

Vitamin B is credited for energy production among other functions

Vitamins A, D, E and K are great for eye health, bone strength, tissue and organ formation. They also fight blood clotting and support immune functions.

2. Minerals: Inorganic substances sourced from soil and water, minerals are vital for various bodily processes, including bone health, enzyme activity, and hormone regulation.

In essence, World Nutrition Day 2024 serves as a reminder to follow a balanced diet rich in all essential nutrients.

